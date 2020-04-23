Christmas decorations
In recent weeks I’ve written about the need to get some new Christmas decorations to line Main Street, and that’s an idea that struck a chord with many people in our community. In fact, Melissa Lampe, executive director of the Main Street Program in Watertown, has had that as a priority for her team for some time.
She has been hearing the same comments I have that a new set of decorations is needed and warranted.
I’m convinced the support will be there, but giving all the turmoil and dangers connected with the COVID-19 epidemic, it seems like we need a little time to get a good effort going. We’ll revisit the topic again when Watertown’s economy gets back on sturdy ground.
Still, it’s something for businesses, community groups and individuals to keep in mind.
Together we can make something positive happen.
The world in 2070
There is an almost endless number of ideas as to what the world will look like in 2070 and they range from “the world will end by then” to “we are well on the way to best living conditions in history.”
What is the truth? No one knows, but the most recent issue of National Geographic magazine offered some insights from two opposing views.
The April issue has a double cover. One half of the magazine is dedicated to an optimistic view of 50 years from now and the other one a pessimistic view. I’m not sure the world in 50 years can be described as being “optimistic” or “pessimistic,” but both views offered some interesting statistics and predictions of what might happen.
We have seen some incredible gains in many areas of society in the past 60 years, but of course some of them came at the expense of the environment and other global factors.
Still, some of the statistics offered in that issue of National Geographic are worth a mention today.
For example, worldwide the number calories available per person in 1960 was 2,253 and by 2017 it was up to 2,853. And, this is despite the huge population growth in that same period of time.
The average life expectancy worldwide in 1960 was 53.6 years and by 2017 it was 72.4.
In 1990 there were 340 women per 100,000 live childbirths who died giving birth and by 2015 that number dropped to 169.
In 1950 the average number of years a child spent in education was 4.7 and by 2019 it was up to 9.3 years.
In 1990 80.6 percent of the world’s population had improved drinking water and by 2015 that percentage was up to 89.8.
In 1993 the percentage of the world’s population with access to electricity was 76.7 percent and that had risen to 88.9 percent by 2017.
This edition of the National Geographic does offer a lot of information on how the world may look in 50 years, from both ends of the spectrum and also from some of the more middle views.
Tremendous progress on the environment is being made, but so much more needs to be done. The world is changing, no doubt about it.
The changes are not all good and not all bad. As some things improve for the world it can be at the expense of other things. We just have to weigh the pluses and minuses!
If you are interested in the environment, this issue of National Geographic would be one to read.
Hopefully you’ll have that opportunity in the coming weeks, when the library is allowed to open once again for patrons.
Meanwhile keep staying at home, keep distance from others, and stay happy and healthy.
TLS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.