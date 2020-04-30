High school awards program
Every year about this time recipients of various awards distributed to Watertown High School seniors are selected by various selection committees.
Although this year is much different because of the COVID-19 virus, the awards will still be presented.
Traditionally, the awards program is held in the auditorium of Watertown High School with presenters taking their turn at the microphone and announcing the various recipients to a large group of students, parents and other relatives. The recipients come to the podium to receive their awards and receive the warm support from all those in attendance.
But, With the virus still of major concern throughout the country, the format will be changed and instead the presenters will announce the winners to an empty auditorium. The program will be taped and shown on the local cable TV station that same evening.
It will still be an exciting time for many seniors but delivery of the awards will take this different format. It’s about the best that can be done under the circumstances.
Earlier this week the Watertown Area Community Foundation’s scholarship and awards committee made their selections from a list of about 100 students who made applications for the various awards. Then in the next week or so, the Watertown High School committee will also meet and make selections for the many awards they handle.
Together these two groups, along with a number of awards given directly by local community groups, will distribute over $500,000 in locally based awards. These awards do not include scholarships students receive on the national level or many of them which are given by universities who want to have these high quality students on their campus in the fall.
The local awards are simply amazing for a small town like Watertown and they say volumes about how much the community values our youth. Attending a college or university is incredibly expensive these days and without some solid financial assistance we fear many deserving students simply would be unable to complete their higher education.
While this is a huge scholarship program, not every student who has needs can be reached, but each year there are more and more who get rewarded and we hope in the future all will get the help they need.
Heading the list of scholarships this year will be the two largest ever awarded at a Watertown High School awards program.
Carl Zinser, a longtime farmer who lived west of Watertown, died a couple years ago and in his estate he left well over $1 million for a new scholarship program. Like most scholarship programs, Zinser said in his will financial need was one of the criteria that must be applied when making the selections.
This year two students will each receive a Zinser scholarship valued at $30,000. They along with all the others will be announced at the program later this month.
The Betty J. Joseph scholarships will also be awarded at the program. Each of them is valued at $26,000 over four years.
The Rev. Fredrick and Ruth Hauser Lemke scholarships will also be presented. As in recent years, six students will receive awards valued at $21,000 each.
There will also be a $20,000 Joseph E. Davies scholarship. That scholarship has been awarded annually since 1953, and the very first awards were presented that year by Joe Davies himself.
In addition to these major scholarships, many others will also be awarded at the program later this month.
The corpus in the community foundation’s scholarship account took a pretty big hit in the past few weeks because of the stock market’s huge decline, but some of those losses have already been restored.
Those losses notwithstanding, the scholarship program this year will be the largest in the school district history and I’m confident that will continue to grow in the coming months and years, giving future students even more opportunities for financial aid.
Not a single scholarship under the direction of the foundation has be reduced because of the market conditions.
In addition, several others in the community and some who moved to other parts of the country for their careers, have been speaking with members of the community foundation about establishing a scholarship program in the future as they begin estate planning.
It’s simply an amazing program and one which is sure to continue to grow in the future. Watertown cares deeply about its youth and nothing underscores that more than the hundreds of thousands of dollars that will be presented at the awards program later in May.
Even with the gloom the COVID-19 virus brings to all of us, this is a bright spot and one that will bring sunshine to many students.
