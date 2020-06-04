Riverfest cancellation
The 33 consecutive years of Watertown Riverfest came to a totally expected end this week with the announcement that because of the COVID-19 crisis and the resulting economic realities the event is being cancelled.
I, and so many others who work tirelessly on the festival throughout the year were deeply disappointed, but we all know it was the right decision.
We postponed the “drop dead” date for a decision a couple times, hoping that the situation would improve. We also watched closely what other festivals and organizations in similar positions were doing, and while we were hoping for some positive information, things kept getting darker and darker on the horizon.
The most recent decision was that Milwaukee’s Summerfest had decided yesterday it will not operate, even in its modified and shortened run in September instead of the normal early July. The plan had been to reschedule the event in September, but even that delay wasn’t enough to keep the event on track.
The Riverfest cancellation should not come as a surprise to anyone and yet it does hit hard. Over the years it has grown to a large event and it has become almost one big class and family reunion each year.
I see lots of old friends every year, and it’s probably the only time all year we see some of them. In addition, it’s been pretty much a tradition for all of my family and extended family to return to Watertown in early August for a reunion of sorts and then to enjoy the great music and entertainment at the park, which is just a few blocks away.
But, that won’t be the case in 2020.
Riverfest this year was a classic example of a “cause and effect” situation. Obviously, the root cause was the COVID-19 crisis and all the dangers that go with it. But, on the other side of the equation was the “effect” and that weighed heavily on the decision-making process as well.
The effect was far reaching. We had vendors who needed to get their food and beverage orders in if they are to get them in time for the festival. Then, there were the bands, especially those who tour nationally, saying they would perform only if our festival could guarantee the guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control would be followed. Among other things, that limited the crowd to 100 people, the 6-foot distancing would have to be followed, masks and gloves would be needed for all service workers, etc., etc., etc. The list was nearly endless and with a park that has no fencing and people are free to walk about, controls would be impossible to enforce. Imagine a national show with only 100 people in front of the stage and then each of one of them 6 feet away from the next person.
That is not what Riverfest is all about!
I appreciate all the support the committee has received from all kinds of people who want the festival to go on but at the same time understand the realities that make it impossible this year.
Lots of work must now be done with all the contractors, the vendors, the suppliers and of course the many volunteers who make it all happen.
As I said before, it was a tough decision to cancel the event, but it is also the right decision.
Daily Times letters
I caught up with Rob Marchand, chairman of the Watertown Redevelopment Authority, this week and he confirmed the authority has the “Watertown Daily Times” lettering from the front of the now demolished Times offices.
He told me he has some visions on how they may be incorporated into the City Center, which is planned by the riverfront on Main Street, and how they might be a tool for some fun activities at the park when it’s completed.
Rob said the Daily Times has been a critical part of this community for over 100 years and to incorporate that history through those letters is one of the goals of the authority. If that ultimately doesn’t work, he has some other ideas for the lettering.
Who knows where they may end up! But, it’s nice knowing they are in good hands and not going to fall to the work of the demolition team.
TLS
