Joe Pinkie chimes in
With the COVID-19 crisis permeating everything we do, it has been no surprise that Joe Pinkie has not been around much this summer.
As readers of this column know, Joe is not a youngster any more, although he gets around quite well. But he is more cautious these days with COVID-19.
Joe called the other day and said he’d risk getting out a little bit and stop by our retirement office at Wepco Printing, where we appear on occasion. He said a recent column of mine wasn’t complete and he wanted to set the record straight.
Of course, for Joe, we obliged and sure enough he made his appearance as promised, with a mask covering his nose and mouth and a small container of sanitizer in hand.
Joe said, “When you wrote about all the aches and pains the facilities at Riverside Park have these days, you missed one of the most important and that’s the upper and lower pavilion building, which is used extensively throughout the year. Why, without those buildings, Riverside Park would not be the same and certainly would not have the appeal is has had all these years.”
We couldn’t agree more with Joe. The wish list for improvements to Riverside Park does need to include a new building with updated electrical, plumbing and gas hookups. I told him it is duly noted and will certainly not be overlooked when the time comes to make some positive steps in this area.
Joe said he has many fond memories attending events at Riverside Park over the years and he dearly wants those facilities improved after all these years of use.
Joe then went on a bit about the COVID-19 crisis and how it’s hampering his ability to regularly see some friends over a cold stein of golden lager. He did say on a rare occasion he has stopped at one of his favorite watering holes, takes the necessary precautions of social distancing, sanitizer and the mask (when he wasn’t sipping a beverage), but added, “It’s just not the same. I have always preferred small groups over large ones, but this minimal contact stuff is getting old. Still, I understand the importance of following the guidelines, especially at my age.”
With that, Joe said he had been in one spot long enough and anyhow he was late for his meeting over a stein of beer with just one friend.
He promised to stop again but he wasn’t sure when. I expect with these warm days, it won’t be too long before he’s back to see me.
Missing these issues
A few weeks ago I wrote in this column about some issues of the Daily Times which are missing from the permanent file and I made an appeal to our readers to check their old paper collections they may have around the house and see if we can find those missing issues.
Well, as is often the case, we did get a good response, but we still have some gaps that need to be filled.
Here’s the papers we’re missing from our permanent file:
September. 2018 — entire month
October 2018 — entire month
November 2018 — entire month
December 2018 — Dec. 3-14, Dec. 25-31
January. 2019 — Jan. 8
April, 2019 — April 10.
If you have some of those old issues that you have been keeping for one purpose or another, the Times would love to have them.
If you have some of these missing issues, you can connect with Scott Peterson, my successor as managing editor at the Daily Times at scottp@wdtimes.com.
The Times will appreciate anything our readers can do to minimize the number of missing issues.
And, rest assured, there’s a new procedure in place to make sure no papers are missing in the future. The missing issues were right in that area where the sale of the Times was under way and things were a bit messy with the conversion.
So, please check to see if you can help fill this void.
TLS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.