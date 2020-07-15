Back to Riverside Park
Last week I wrote a bit about the need to address the problems with the retaining walls that form the north, east and south borders of Riverside Park.
Those stone walls were constructed decades ago under the Works Progress Administration and they have been one of the identifiable parts of that beautiful park for over 70 years. But, now they are feeling the ravages of sun, rain, snow, ice, cold and more and are in need of a $150,000 or more repair job.
If some work is not done in the near future, the deterioration will only accelerate. Replacing them with a chain-link fence would be an insult to our community’s heritage, so it’s imperative that something happen and sooner rather than later.
Those walls that mark the entrance to the park and also delineate the property lines between the park and the private property owners must be saved.
Still, those walls are not the only parts of our precious park that are in need of some renovations and or replacement.
One of the glaring needs is replacement of the large men’s and women’s bathrooms near the north entrance to the park. They are faced with stucco and have been painted a redish-brown color. From a distance they don’t look all that bad. And, again, they are “signature” buildings that always remind us that we are in Riverside Park.
But, the fact of the matter is that these bathrooms are at or beyond their useful lives and must be replaced.
The plumbing is getting worse every year and in the men’s restroom building several of the urinals and toilets are always not in service and the situation is similar in the women’s restrooms I’m told. There’s probably a half dozen toilets, four sinks and maybe 16 urinals on just the men’s building and the situation is similar in the women’s building. Add to that, the old restroom building near the tennis courts on Division Street and your talking replacement that could easily run $400,000 to $500,000.
Then, there’s the two softball diamonds that are used extensively. The ball diamonds themselves are OK, but the lighting is in terrible condition and, if for nothing else but safety reasons, they must be replaced soon. I’m told a conservative estimate to replace all those lights would cost in the neighborhood of $250,000.
If that isn’t enough, the bandshell that is known to most people today as the Main Stage for Riverfest, is also in poor condition and in need of replacement. It has been repaired many times, but it’s getting to the point repairs won’t be enough to keep it going much longer.
A new main stage/bandshell could easily cost $250,000 to $300,000.
The park department has done an admirable job keeping the park operating as best it can, given the limited resources available for that purpose.
It almost seems as if it might be time for the community to seriously consider a referendum for say $2 million with the proceeds to go directly for these projects at Riverside Park.
I can’t help but believe that the referendum would have a better than 50/50 chance of passing. Watertown’s park system is near and dear to the residents of our community and overall we have an excellent system. But, the crown jewel is showing its age and with these expensive repairs it seems like a referendum might just be worth some serious discussion.
If a referendum was successful, it could also free up other budget money currently used for patch jobs for projects in other parks.
We’ve talked with some members of the park and recreation commission and staff members and they are keenly aware of the needs, but through the normal budget process there simply won’t be enough money to take on these huge projects.
Now, there could be some federal and/or state money for projects of this nature, but I have doubts as to whether any such funds would be significant enough to handle even one of the projects.
No one likes to pay more taxes but allowing things to deteriorate even more after 70 years is not a viable option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.