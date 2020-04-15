COVID-19 chaos
Well, we’re several weeks into the “stay at home” edict issued by Gov. Tony Evers and other governors throughout the country, and while no one likes it, this is probably the safest way to go. It also appears to be working and the number of new cases across the country is “flattening” and that’s a really good sign.
It’s interesting that much of the news we read, hear and see is focused on the national issues like, New York City hospitals, Major League Baseball, the NFL season, professional golf, airlines, and much, much more.
But, it is also having a major effect on small businesses and you need to look no further than our bars and restaurants in town. For the most part, these are mom and pop operations and they can’t survive too long without a revenue stream sufficient to cover the overhead.
Many retailers are also closed and if the retailer is part of a huge publicly held company, it’s one thing. But, if it’s a stand-alone business that’s quite a different situation. And, we have many of those in Watertown.
Anyone who is part of a church knows first-hand the financial difficulties that empty pews can cause for those budgets.
Churches typically cover their needs with the free-will giving of their members and, again, if they are not in the pews on Sunday, not all of them take the time to get their financial support through the mail, dropoff, etc. Many people have adopted the various “digital” ways of giving, and that helps.
As members of this community know, there are many activities that are staged at the same time every year. I wrote about the situation with Riverfest in last week’s column and basically said we’re planning another festival this year as always, but that is subject to change. We have to wait and see.
So, now, what about the Watertown High School scholarship program, which is scheduled for less than one month from now. How is that going to work? What about high school graduation? Luther Prep and Maranatha University are both continuing to educate their students via on-line programming.
All the educators are doing their best to adapt fully to distance learning. It’s very different than the classroom setting, but the educating that still needs to be done this year, must get completed. No matter what grade the student is in, there will be a hole in his/her education if the work is not completed before the startup in fall.
Then, there are the parents who are possibly both working from home, trying to keep their children from killing each other and at the same time offer them some home schooling. That alone is huge pressure for families.
Another area that has had a profound impact is funerals. Most all of the obituary accounts in the Daily Times now note that there will be a private service for the family and that a memorial service will be held when the environment for larger group meetings is much improved.
One of the great comforts for most people when there is a death is the visitation and funeral and an opportunity for friends and relatives to share the grief, the memories and the future. That doesn’t happen right now and it has to be difficult.
Then, think of people who maybe a year or more ago decided to get married in April of this year. That has to be nothing short of chaos.
There’s a host of other events as well, all in the “wait and see” stage. For example the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce is planning a 100th anniversary celebration late this summer and only time will tell if that is feasible. We also have the July 4 parade and festivities at the park. The list is almost endless.
So, the disruption caused by COVID-19 is all around us and it has an effect on virtually everyone in one way or another.
This too, will pass, as is often said. But, it can’t be soon enough for me and most everyone I know. I’m ready to get back in a “normal” routine and so are many others!
We can trust that betters days are coming and a relaxing of the rules hopefully isn’t that far off.
In the meantime we want all of our readers to stay healthy and safe.
TLS
