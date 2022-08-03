Riverfest just days away
Watertown’s annual Riverfest celebration is only days away and if all goes well with the weather it should be yet another banner year for the festival.
A year ago, if readers of this column remember, we had four days of spectacular weather and that made all the difference in the world. In addition to a great time at the festival, there was a nice profit to help in the event of a rainy day!
The best plans for the festival just wouldn’t work if we had rainy days like on Wednesday of this week. With heavy rains, bands just can’t get up on the stage with all the electronics needed today, and feel safe. Electrical storms are the worst and at times the festival had to cancel a show or two but over the years there have not been many cancellations and everyone who works on the festival is hoping for another perfect four-day run.
There has been a lot of scrambling going on this week and that will continue early next week. Problems crop up all the time. Most of them are small, but some larger and more vexing, and yet they all get solved.
Then, suddenly on Wednesday afternoon of next week, everything will be in place, just like it needs to be, and all the questions, concerns and problems will drift away.
Next Thursday at 4 p.m. the festival opens and four great days of fun and entertainment are in store!
There’s been a few changes at the festival this year. The locations of the various beer brands have changed so you’ll have to be sure you are in the right location for the brew of your liking.
Also, with this year’s sale of 7Up Botting Company to a corporate business, some changes had to be made.
Instead of the soft drinks being served in plastic cups of varying sizes, the festival will be selling the products in plastic bottles for the first time ever.
And, after many years of 7Up providing their product line, the new changes will mean the soft drinks will be all Pepsi Cola products.
7Up, under the leadership of the Kwapil family and most recently with Kelly Kwapil in the lead, has been tremendously helpful in making the soft drink stands a success. In addition to very competitive pricing, 7Up provided the vast majority of the volunteer workers and that was no small task, considering the event is open over 40 hours during that four-day stretch.
This year Wis-Pak in Watertown is providing some volunteers of its own and also coordinating with many of volunteers who helped in the past.
The Riverfest committee is grateful for the strong support 7Up has given to the festival over these many years and members are looking forward to Wis-Pak and Pepsi to continue that tradition.
For the first time in several years, the craft fair is completely filled with 99 vendors and there is also a waiting list of a half dozen more crafters who would like to be represented. There’s usually a little droppage as the festival approaches and it’s always nice to have a waiting list from which to draw when an opening occurs.
This is also a good time for me to mention the importance of the Riverfest raffle. Tickets are available at locations throughout the city and once the festival gets underway, those tickets in businesses will start to be collected. So, if you haven’t purchased some raffle tickets get them soon at a local business or come out to the grounds during the festival and purchase some.
They are $2 per ticket, and rather than buying a few to hopefully win some money, the festival committee wants you to consider it a donation to the festival, and if by chance your name is drawn for a prize, look at that as a bonus!
When you consider the cost of attending other festivals, like our two county fairs, Summerfest or the state fair, there is an admission fee of $5, $10 or even more, there can be parking costs, tickets need to be purchased for some shows, etc., Watertown Riverfest looks like a real bargain.
Without a successful raffle Riverfest would not be economically feasible.
So, come out next week and enjoy our summer festival. Let’s all hope we have excellent weather. Top notch music is awaiting as is the carnival-midway, craft fair, car show, and much more!
TLS
