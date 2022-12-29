Well, here we are at the next to last day of the year 2022. And, if you don’t think time flies, my 97-year-old mother just this week at our Christmas celebration, told me the days only go by faster as you get older, and she, of all people, ought to know.
As we move into the final days of 2022, there are some stark reminders of just how fast the days go by. Just take a look at the obituary accounts in this newspaper. More and more it’s people, who, when I was young, I thought were almost fossils. But, today, 60 or 70 doesn’t seem all that old and there are many obituary accounts for people who are in that very age group.
I lost a couple very close friends in recent weeks, both of which were in their early 80s and it hurt a lot. Still, time goes on and we don’t know what tomorrow, or the rest of today for that matter will bring.
So, enjoy every minute to the fullest, take nothing for granted, and believe. You just never know.
CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION
Last week I wrote about our annual pending Christmas Day gathering. Well, it went just as expected and we had a wonderful time. My mom was there as the matriarch of the family at 97, and it went all the way down to her great grandchildren, a two of which are just a couple years old.
The gift opening, with our grandkids ages 6 and 9 was once again one of the highlights of the day. They are now old enough to read all the names on the gifts and took over the duties of handing them out to the others. They have for the most part learned to take their time, handing out one gift at a time so others can see what's inside each of them.
And, they also helped all the adults open their gifts, probably thinking all of us old-timers would have difficulties with that process. Ha!
The grandkids and parents spent an extra day at our house and it was filled with fun and games as well as working on their new gifts.
It was a wonderful and memorable time for all, and I think especially for mom who is overjoyed to see this new generation of our family taking part in the Christmas traditions.
WEATHER REMINDERS
The blast of subzero weather and the continual snowfalls of recent days were a strong reminder that we are heading into the coldest month of the season, but at the same time, there are a few reasons to look ahead to better weather.
A week ago, Dec. 21, to be exact, was the official first day of winter and it was also the shortest day of sunlight for the entire year. Last Wednesday sunrise here in Watertown was 7:21:59 a.m. and sunset was 4:24:12 pm. We had only 9 hours, 2 minutes and 13 seconds of potential sunlight. But, take heart, even if typically the coldest weather of the season is still ahead in January and early February, the days a very slowly getting longer.
Today sunrise in Watertown was at 7:24:15 a.m. which is a little more than 2 minutes later than the shortest day. But, sunset today will be 4:30:06 p.m. which is about 6 minutes later than the shortest day.
All together that means today we’ll have 9:05:09 hours of potential sunlight and that’s just about 3 minutes more than a week ago. And, that tiny trend will accelerate in the coming days and weeks.
Also, after all that bitter cold, it’s nice to get some above freezing temperatures to help clear driveways and sidewalks of packed down ice and snow.
The cold and short days of winter are much easier to handle when there are some breaks of sun and above freezing temperatures.
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Well, this is the final column for 2022. I want to wish everyone the very best in the New Year and may it be one of the best and most memorable ever. We’ve been through a great deal in the last couple years, with the national and international health issues, the jittery stock market, the war in Ukraine and so much more.
But, think positive, be positive and live positive and 2023 will be better.
