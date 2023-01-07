Badger Railing employee Jevon Hunt removes the temporary bolts from the railing so longer ones covered in epoxy can be placed into the holes to permanently secure the railings in the Bentzin Family Town Square.
Part of the parachute that saved the life of Edward Schroeder during WWII has been used as a family christening dress for more than 75 years. Resting in the arms of his grandfather in June of 1986 is Micah Schroeder. Amber Schroeder, of Watertown, also wore the gown and is holding the rest of her grandfather’s parachute that carried him to safety on a buckle and a prayer following the mid-air breakup of his B-24 bomber over England in WWII.
Toilet Bowl royalty made its way through Sunday’s parade route. In the front were runner ups Kerry Frey, from left, and Philip Frey; and the back, from left, are the 2023 Toilet Bowl Queen and King Nikki and Calvin Stratman.
Things move fast, especially around the holidays, and it's easy to miss an edition of the local paper amid the scrum.
While bad news frequently draws more eyeballs than good news, it's only part of the story for any one day or week in Watertown and the surrounding communities.
With that in mind, we launch this weekly digest of the stories that ran in the pages of the Watertown Daily Times this week. Call it a New Year's resolution.
Monday
There was no Monday edition of the paper. Happy New Year!
Tuesday
The Toilet Bowl is a one-of-a-kind event that happens every year in Hustisford, apart from 2020, when the pandemic shuttered numerous events throughout the region.
On Tuesday this week, we looked at the Hustisford Toilet Bowl this year, and the event that brings bouts of toilet humor, and a whole bunch of white stuff — and we don't mean snow — to Main Street and the Hustisford Community Hall (formerly the Fireman's Hall).
Tuesday was also the deadline for candidates for local office across the state. In a few cases, municipalities and school systems likely won't have contested offices for the April 4 election. We looked at both southern Dodge and northern Jefferson counties.
While the deadline for having your name appear on the ballot was Tuesday, that doesn't necessarily mean local races definitely will go uncontested. Write-in candidates can still mount a challenge.
