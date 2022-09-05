The Watertown Water Department will flush hydrants beginning Monday, Sept. 12, from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.
One crew will start on Main Street (between First and Eighth streeet.) and a second crew will start on Hospital Drive.
Flushing will continue that week,Tuesday-Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the week of Sept. 19, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hydrants located on streets that are currently under construction will not be flushed at this time.
The city water department suggests that customers near flushings refrain from using water during the flushing hours each day, and especially not doing laundry, to avoid staining laundry with rusty water.
Water officials ask that customers please wait until after 4 p.m. on flushing days to do laundry and check water color before starting.
For more information about hydrant flushing or if you experience rusty water, please visit the city website www.ci.watertown.wi.us, using the Water Department tab and then clicking “FAQs & Helpful Hints tab” #13 and/or # 14.
In a statement, the water department said it would like to thank everyone in advance for their understanding and patience during hydrant flushing. It is a very important part of providing the city with quality water and ensuring that fire hydrants are in good working condition, the statement said.
