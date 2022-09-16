HUSTISFORD — Worn carpeting, dreary-looking hallways, outdated tech areas, cramped cafeteria spaces and the lack of traffic flow at the district’s elementary school were just a few of the comments brought up by the nearly 60 residents who attended a meeting Wednesday night to share their concerns of what is needed within the district’s facilities.

“This meeting is for all of you to provide feedback about our buildings so we can get to a place where we can get to master planning,” said Heather Cramer, Hustisford district administrator.

