HUSTISFORD — Worn carpeting, dreary-looking hallways, outdated tech areas, cramped cafeteria spaces and the lack of traffic flow at the district’s elementary school were just a few of the comments brought up by the nearly 60 residents who attended a meeting Wednesday night to share their concerns of what is needed within the district’s facilities.
“This meeting is for all of you to provide feedback about our buildings so we can get to a place where we can get to master planning,” said Heather Cramer, Hustisford district administrator.
She said the district had already contracted with a construction manager from Kraemer Brothers of Plain and HSR Architects of La Crosse with a handful of them at Wednesday’s meeting
Kraemer Brothers’ Vice President Greg Callin and HSR Associates’ Jeff Jacobson, Michelle Maland and Brad Simonson were available to listen to what the community wants out of its schools’ facilities. The group also met earlier in the day with district students as to what they wanted to see happen.
Cramer said the group met with the John Hustis Elementary School’s student council, 12 students from the middle school and 16 from the high school.
She said Aug. 29 the foursome met with everyone from the district from the custodians to the administration.
“It’s important to get this input,” Callin said. “It will also help to get more people involved in the facilities planning process. We will take the information you give us tonight and go back and budget it so if we do go to a referendum people can make an informed decision as to how to vote. This is a matter of identifying what is important.”
Maland agreed.
“We’re here to listen and to help Hustisford move forward,” she said. “We wanted to know what the students have to say because they spend a great deal of their time here. We will keep them involved in the entire process.”
Cramer said Hustisford High/Middle School was constructed in 1981 and John Hustis Elementary was built in 1972.
While the elementary students enjoy the small size of their school, Jacobson said they wanted more windows and natural light, fresh paint in the hallways and new playground equipment. He said middle and high school students want to see spaces outside of the classroom where they can work with other students. Jacobson added they wanted to see their own track, new scoreboard and bleachers along with updated technology throughout the school.
“We’ll work through this information and bring together some key points and objectives,” Maland said.
Jacobson said if the group can come to a plan to update the district’s facilities by December it is up to the Hustisford School Board to adopt a resolution in January to hold a referendum. He after the resolution would pass it must go, according to state law before voters within 75 days.
State law requires 75 days after the resolution passes before it goes before voters.
“We will need your help to prioritize these things for a cost comparison and break it down for a homeowner’s tax bill,” Callin said. “The district is in good shape financially, but we have gathered quite a list here. We want you to tell us how far down the list we should go.
“When the people constructed these school buildings in the past, they knew education was important, but there are certainly things to improve on,” he said.
A second meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at John Hustis Elementary School. Residents are welcome to attend and share their views.
Hustisford School District residents defeated an operational referendum 491 to 381 in April of 2021 during the state’s general election. That means 56% voted against it.
The question asked voters if the Hustisford School District should be allowed to exceed the revenue limit by $300,000 per year beginning with the 2021-22 school year and ending with the 2023-24 school year for nonrecurring purposes, such as maintaining current programs and educational opportunities and meeting current district expenses.
