HUSTISFORD — Hustisford School Board members will let voters decide whether to allow elementary, middle school and high school students to be taught under one roof.
School board members voted 5-0 Monday night with member David Strysick voting “present” to place a $19.5 million facilities referendum question on the April 4 ballot.
If approved, the referendum would allow for the consolidation of the elementary school and the junior/senior high school into one pre-kindergarten through grade 12 building.
The facilities referendum would also allow for the construction and renovations at the existing junior/senior high school building, including the additions of classrooms and a gymnasium, building infrastructure and site improvements, potential removal of the current elementary school and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment.
Strysick said his vote was an attempt to respond to people on both sides of the issue.
“I had people talk to me that were for the referendum and I had other people talk to me who were not for it,” Strysick said after the meeting. “Do I vote for the people who are in support of it or not? I voted ‘present’ because I felt I wasn’t going to vote one way or the other.”
Board member Lisa Bosse was absent from the meeting.
Hustisford High/Middle School was constructed in 1981 and John Hustis Elementary was built in 1972.
Before the decision was made to hold a referendum there were seven public meetings with an average attendance of 50 residents at each one. Citizens also formed a community focus group to partner with Kraemer Brothers Construction of Plain and HSR Architects and Engineers of La Crosse to discuss the needs of the Hustisford School District.
It was important to the school board members to allow for open communication with the community and to hear what they wanted included in the facilities referendum, said Hustisford School Board President John Bohonek.
“It’s definitely time to move forward,” he said.
Voters do not always see the changes made when a referendum passes, said Hustisford School Board member Steven Weinheimer.
“It’s time to stop putting lipstick on the pig and make the changes we need and do what the public asked for,” he said.
In April of 2021, Hustisford School District residents defeated an operational referendum 491 to 381 during the state’s general election. That means 56% voted against it.
The question asked voters if the Hustisford School District should be allowed to exceed the revenue limit by $300,000 per year beginning with the 2021-22 school year and ending with the 2023-24 school year for non recurring purposes, such as maintaining current programs and educational opportunities and meeting current district expenses.
“When that referendum failed we looked at where we could make cuts, but we had to reduce our staffing to keep our student programming,” Bohonek said Monday.
One building is more efficient, said Hustisford School Board member Tracy Malterer.
“It makes sense for staffing efficiency,” she said.
Weinheimer agreed.
“We wouldn’t have to run the van from one school to the other during the different lunch hours,” he said. “It doesn’t seem like a big savings, but over time it will save us money.”
