Hustisford School District held one of three community planning workshops for a potential April referendum on Wednesday with about 20 people in attendance.
The meeting started off with an informational presentation from financial management firm Braid on finance.
The information included why school districts have to put a referendum question on the budget, impacts to taxpayers and impacts to the school district.
At the beginning of the meeting there was a slideshow showcasing the staff and the communities main concerns they want adressed, both having the same concerns, but not in the same order.
Building systems, thermal performance and secure entry.
Four concepts of an updated high school were shown while the twenty people discussed the pros and cons of each.
Everyone agreed, it is difficult to really get a grasp of what would be best for the school without knowing the estimated costs.
Based on the open discussion at Wednesday's meeting Heather Cramer, district administrator, will update the concept plans and then discuss those plans at the next community planning workshop, including estimated prices.
Nothing is set in stone but it is a start to a huge project.
Cramer encourages Hustisford's community to attend the next community planning workshop to work towards a community presentation at the board's Dec. 19 meeting.
The next community planning workshop will be held Oct. 26 from 6:30-8 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.