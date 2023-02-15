HUSTISFORD — Voters will decide April 4 on a referendum for local schools.
Hustisford School Board members approved the referendum in January. The question will ask voters to invest $19.5 million in paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project, which consists of the consolidation of the elementary school and the junior/senior high school into one pre-kindergarten through grade 12 facility.
The owner of a house assessed at $100,000 pays about $653 in school taxes under the 2023 rate. The same homeowner would pay $1,010 in school taxes if the referendum passed, officials estimate. That’s $357 — or 55% — more in taxes in 2024 if the referendum passed.
That estimate is based on an identical base tax rate for the 2023 rate, said Hustisford Schools Superintendent Heather Cramer.
The tax rate for 2024 will be set in October, she said.
“Historically, the district’s mill rate has been going down in recent years. This past year, the mill rate was at $6.53,” Cramer said. “In 2017, the district saw a mill rate of $10.32. If we were to go off of this year’s mill rate of $6.53, the district would be at $10.10, which would be lower than in 2017.”
Those figures mean the owner of the same home paid $1,032 in 2017, 2% more than officials are asking for in 2024.
What type of workThe scope of work includes updating mechanical and building infrastructure, roof replacement, creating a secure entry through the office and interior remodeling to meet ADA compliance. It also includes the addition of classrooms to create elementary and junior and senior high school classroom pods with separate entries from the bus drive area, along with a gym space and unifying the district into one pre-K-12 facility and site enhancements to improve traffic flow and student safety.
The district has been diligent in managing expenses and remaining fiscally responsible for its taxpayers, Cramer said.
“Over the last few years, the district has been spending an increasing amount of operational dollars to maintain antiquated mechanical systems,” Cramer said. “In order to update these systems and to make other improvements to educational spaces, a referendum is needed.”
Architect hired, community and student involvementIn July 2022, the district contracted with a construction manager from Kraemer Brothers of Plain and HSR Architects of La Crosse. A month later, district officials conducted a facilities assessment. The school district has been holding listening sessions since September to allow for the community, staff and students to discuss what they want out of its schools’ facilities.
The community planning workshops will continue 9-11 a.m. Monday, 6-8 p.m. March 7 and 9-11 a.m. March 25. All of the workshops will be held at both the elementary and the junior and senior high schools.
“You can feel the excitement of the kids talking about it (referendum),” Cramer said. “The kids are bouncing off the walls about the possibility of having a new school.”
Housing pre-K-12 grade students together increases operating efficiency by maintaining a single building, Cramer said.
One facility will help to build on an already strong community foundation while allowing the individual student to thrive in age appropriate spaces, Cramer said.
“We’re not looking for just a building right now,” she said. “We’re looking to build for our future.”
