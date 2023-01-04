HUSTISFORD—He wasn’t on the schedule, but he volunteered to work Nov. 6, and it became a day Hustisford Police Officer Jacob Berner won’t soon forget.
While on duty, Berner received a call of a man possibly overdosing in the village park.
Berner, who has been in law enforcement for a year, was trained in using Narcan, a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid emergency.
“This was the first time I had to administer first aid, but my training just took over,” Berner said. “While driving to the scene, I was going over in my head what I was going to do.”
Berner was greeted by the victim’s friend, who made the 911 call.
“I knew I had to administer the Narcan, continue CPR and keep his friend in a good mindset,” Berner said. “As soon as I administered it, the young man, who was already turning a blue and purple color, took a deep breath. I kept going with the CPR until first responders showed up and continued giving him first aid.”
Before transporting him to an area hospital, first responders applied Narcan to the victim five more times, Berner said.
“It was getting to the point where they were running out (of it),” he said. “It was a very surreal moment. He’s on the ground and we needed to know what he took and his friend finally told us what it was.
“I’m happy I was able to get there in time,” Berner added. “He shook my hand. Hopefully, he can get the help he needs to get his life sorted out. I’m glad he got a second chance. A lot of people don’t receive that second opportunity to make a positive change in their lives.”
Berner received his life-saving plaque and pin at a Dec. 12 village board meeting, said Hustisford Police Chief Gregory Kaepernick.
“Unfortunately, it has become the norm for our officers to be equipped with Narcan,” Kaepernick said. “Officer Berner showed the importance of training. He knew exactly what to do when he was tested in the field. I am extremely proud of him.”
When he received his award, Berner said his father, who serves in law enforcement in Brown County, and his other family were there to congratulate him.
“It was a great moment,” Berner said. “It was something I won’t forget.”
