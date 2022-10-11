With a potential April referendum in mind, the Hustisford School District is holding three community planning workshops over the next month, including one on Wednesday night.
Hustisford voters have defeated three referendums over the past six years. The most recent, in April of 2021, would have been to maintain school programming. Two others, in 2016 and 2017, would have updated facilities.
This year, the district has been gathering community input to determine the interest level in upgrading its facilities for a possible April 2023 referendum. It had originally sought a November referendum but could not prepare a question by the August deadline.
To get a question on that ballot, the district would need a decision by mid-January, so the plan is to hold a community presentation at the board’s Dec. 19 meeting to identify what the community would support, District Administrator Heather Cramer told the Daily Times.
The district held two workshops in September with a construction manager and an architectural firm, and those consultants also met with district students and staff to gather feedback on the most pressing needs for the district’s two schools, which were built in 1981 and 1972, respectively.
The district is holding three more planning workshops, Oct. 12, Oct. 26 and Nov. 9. Each is from 6:30-8 p.m. at Hustisford Junior/Senior High School, and refreshments and childcare will be available. The workshops are billed as opportunities to “help refine the District’s Master Plan.”
Wednesday’s workshop will have a much different theme from the previous two, starting with an informational presentation from financial management firm Baird on school finance, Cramer said.
“They’re going to present referendum or school funding 101,” Cramer explained. “Why school districts have to put a referendum question on the budget, impacts to the taxpayer, impacts to the school district.”
Baird is the district’s go-to for financial matters, Cramer said, and the presentation won’t involve any actual plans, as those are still being determined.
“We have no idea what we’re looking at right now for a (ballot) question,” se said.
After the Baird discussion, representatives from the construction and architecture firms chosen for this process will again meet with attendees to develop a vision from previous conversations. They’ll start by showing what school staff identified as priorities and compare that to what the community identified in the two September sessions.
“Believe it or not, they really truly match, which is kudos to the administrative team and our board members, as to this is what’s going on in the schools,” Cramer said.
HSR Architects will present concept drawings “as a stepping stone for a conversation,” Cramer said. “We’ll do an activity where people can look at the different drawings—have you thought about this or what about this?”
Those concepts will be fleshed out Oct. 26 and Nov. 9, with the goal to have a clear vision by that last meeting. That will leave six weeks to hold any additional meetings or focus groups to refine as necessary, Cramer said.
Cramer said the referendums in 2016 and 2017 also had extensive public input, but there was one key difference, aside from being limited to the elementary school.
“We’re really letting the community drive this discussion,” she said. “Last time, there was too much of a plan moving forward of this is what the administrative team wanted and what the board wanted.”
