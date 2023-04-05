Hustisford facilities referendum fails

HUSTISFORD — It’s whether or not Hustisford School Board members will try another referendum, but voters spoke loudly Tuesday and voted against a $19.5 million facilities referendum question.
Residents soundly defeated the referendum 962 or 60% of the votes tallied to 638 or 40% of the 1,600 total ballots cast.
Hustisford School Board members agreed to let voters decided whether to allow elementary, middle school and high school students to be taught under one roof.
School board members voted in January to place a $19.5 million facilities referendum question on Tuesday’s ballot.
If it were approved, the referendum would have allowed for the consolidation of the elementary school and the junior/senior high school into one pre-kindergarten through grade 12 building.
The facilities referendum would also allow for the construction and renovations at the existing junior/senior high school building, including the additions of classrooms and a gymnasium, building infrastructure and site improvements, potential removal of the current elementary school and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment.
Hustisford High/Middle School was constructed in 1981 and John Hustis Elementary was built in 1972.
Before the decision was made to hold a referendum there were seven public meetings with an average attendance of 50 residents at each one. Citizens also formed a community focus group to partner with Kraemer Brothers Construction of Plain and HSR Architects and Engineers of La Crosse to discuss the needs of the Hustisford School District.
In April 2021, Hustisford School District residents defeated an operational referendum 491 to 381 during the state’s general election.
The question asked voters if the Hustisford School District should be allowed to exceed the revenue limit by $300,000 per year beginning with the 2021-22 school year and ending with the 2023-24 school year for non recurring purposes, such as maintaining current programs and educational opportunities and meeting current district expenses.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.