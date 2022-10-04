Donald Hunter
Donald Hunter was recently named the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office's chief deputy.

 Steve Sharp

JEFFERSON — Although Donald Hunter has been a familiar face at the Jefferson County Courthouse and Sheriff's Office for more than three decades, he seems to have preferred to be a more quiet, behind-the-scenes-style officer.

That is changing, however, because in recent days, Hunter was named new chief deputy of the county's sheriff's office. He succeeds Jeff Parker, who has moved on to serving as director of security at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

