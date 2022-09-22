HR director no longer with Dodge County

JUNEAU — With less than a year at the helm, human resources director Suzanne Immel left her position Tuesday with Dodge County.
Immel filled the vacancy left by Sarah Hinze, who held the position for nearly 20 years and left Dodge County Jan. 14.
JUNEAU — With less than a year at the helm, human resources director Suzanne Immel left her position Tuesday with Dodge County.
Immel filled the vacancy left by Sarah Hinze, who held the position for nearly 20 years and left Dodge County Jan. 14.
Then Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke said Immel was only the third individual to hold the human resources position since 1994.
Mielke said Immel brought with her a combination of 20 years of private and public sector human resource experience in Dodge County.
Confidential documents obtained by the Daily Times Wednesday show new Dodge County Administrator Cameron Clapper addressing the issue through two separate emails — with one to Dodge County department directors and managers and a second email to Dodge County supervisors.
In his first email, Clapper said, “I wanted to make you all aware that as of the end-of-day yesterday, Sue Immel is no longer employed with Dodge County. Out of respect for all involved, I will not be sharing more on the topic at this time, but I do ask for your assistance in making employees in your respective departments aware of the change. Here are a few key points I can share:
1. Work to recruit a new director to fill the position will begin immediately.
2. More details on who to contact for director-related questions will be provided shortly, in the meantime, please reach out to Tonia Mindemann or me if you have a pressing issue to address.
3. In spite of this change the HR Team remains present and well equipped to assist with addressing any issues that arise in your various departments.
4. My door is open if you have questions or concerns you wish to share with me privately.”
In Clapper’s email to county supervisors, he said, “I wanted to inform you all that Sue Immel is no longer employed by Dodge County. The following email to department directors includes some additional details.
“Given the nature of this change, there is very little more for me to share on the subject. However, if you have any questions, please feel free to call and I will get back to you as soon as I am able today,” Clapper said.
The Daily Times tried reaching out to Clapper, but he did not return a call before deadline Wednesday.
According to information from Mielke, Immel holds a bachelor of science degree in human resources management from Marian University in 2000, and earned a master’s degree in business and leadership from the same university in 2011.
Immel earned $54.44 an hour in addition to fringe benefits at her Dodge County position.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.