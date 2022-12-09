A Watertown police officer stands guard Friday outside of a residence in the 100 block of Western Avenue near the city's department of public works building. Emergency responders arrived on-scene shortly after 12:36 a.m. Friday morning to find a house engulfed in flames, with residents trapped inside. Three died in the blaze.
A Watertown police officer stands guard Friday outside of a residence in the 100 block of Western Avenue near the city's department of public works building. Emergency responders arrived on-scene shortly after 12:36 a.m. Friday morning to find a house engulfed in flames, with residents trapped inside. Three died in the blaze.
Three people died in a Friday morning in house fire in the 100-block of Western Avenue, authorities said.
The Watertown Fire and Police Departments, along with the state fire marshal are actively investigating a fire the 100 Block of Western Avenue, according to a department press release.
Emergency responders arrived on-scene shortly after 12:36 a.m. to find a house engulfed in flames, with residents trapped inside.
Firefighters attempted to rescue the victims, but were driven back by the intense heat, smoke, and flames. Firefighters worked inside and outside to extinguish the blaze. The fire was contained by about 10:30 a.m.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the blaze.
Watertown Fire Chief Travis Teesch said officials are still working to identify the dead. The building sustained heavy damage in the blaze.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies, Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies, the State Fire Marshalls office, Watertown Fire Department and Watertown Police all responded to the fire.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.