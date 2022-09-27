CONCORD—The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be starting repair work on the County Highway F bridge over Interstate 94 in Jefferson County in early October.

According to Craig Hardy, project manager for the Wisconsin DOT Southwest Region, work on the bridge will include a concrete overlay on the bridge deck surface, miscellaneous concrete repairs, and replacing the asphalt from the ends of the deck to the on/off ramps on the north and south sides of the bridge.

Load comments