CONCORD—The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be starting repair work on the County Highway F bridge over Interstate 94 in Jefferson County in early October.
According to Craig Hardy, project manager for the Wisconsin DOT Southwest Region, work on the bridge will include a concrete overlay on the bridge deck surface, miscellaneous concrete repairs, and replacing the asphalt from the ends of the deck to the on/off ramps on the north and south sides of the bridge.
“Work is expected to commence on Oct. 3 and last for approximately two months, weather dependent,” Hardy said.
The DOT will be holding a public informational meeting on the project Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Concord Community Center, W1095 Concord Center Drive, Sullivan.
The DOT, along with contractor Zenith Tech and others, recently concluded work on the County Highway E bridge over I-94 in Concord. According to Jefferson County Highway Department Commissioner Bill Kern, the work on that structure included resurfacing. Painting of girders below was also part of the project.
