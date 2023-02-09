This is an example of cracks that run along State Highway 16 between Watertown and Oconomowoc. These damages were near the highway’s intersection with Gopher Hill Road. They are scheduled to be fixed in 2025.
A bumpy, dangerous local highway is scheduled to be smoothed out and made safer in 2025.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans improvements to 8.85 miles of State Highway 16 east of Watertown. The project will take place from East Main Street in Watertown to Rock River Road in Oconomowoc.
“The project will replace the pavement along State Highway 16 from East Main Street to Rock River Road,” a DOT release reads in part. “Additional improvements include installation of a roundabout at Highway 16 and East Main Street, along with bridge deck surface repairs along the project corridor.”
The highway will be closed during construction and a detour route will involve State Highway 26, Interstate 94 and State Highway 67, according to the DOT.
The existing intersection of State Highway 16 and East Main Street is a semi-urban intersection under two-way stop control, according to the DOT’s website.
The intersection was flagged as having a significant number of crashes when compared to similar intersections statewide.
“The relatively high average daily traffic and intersection (design) seem to be generating both failure to yield and failure to stop crashes,” the DOT website reads.
A roundabout is being proposed to address these safety issues.
The existing pavement is heavily cracked and bumpy to drive over all along Highway 16 in the proposed construction zone.
“If not replaced in a timely manner, the pavement structure will continue to deteriorate, leading the ride quality to continue to worsen and safety be reduced,” the DOT release reads in part.
The existing concrete pavement was overlaid with four-inches of asphalt in 1982. About four inches of the asphalt overlay was milled and replaced, according to the DOT.
Planned improvements include pavement and base material replacement , guardrail upgrades, bridge deck surface repairs, roundabout installation and a milling and overlaying of the roundabout at the intersection of Highway 16 and County Highway F in Ixonia.
The improvements are welcome, said City of Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland.
“We are pleased to see the resurfacing project get scheduled. This section of road is heavily traveled and an improvement will benefit the community in multiple ways,” McFarland said. “The roundabout has brought more questions, understandably, and upon being made aware of the project, we began working with businesses to ensure that their needs are met.”
The city also began to work with the DOT to ensure that the city’s needs are addressed, with things like sidewalk installation, according to McFarland.
“Roadway alignments are important to us for operations and maintenance,” she said.
Jefferson County District No. 9 Superviser Bruce Degner, of Ixonia, said he attended a recent meeting with the DOT on the improvements.
The work is sorely needed, Degner said.
“That road surface is so rough,” he said. “It definitely needs to be redone — especially by Highview Road and North Road. You can hardly stay in the seat if you are driving a truck. The life expectancy of that road has been met.”
Anyone interested in the project can provide input by contacting project staff via email, postal mail, or phone, according to the DOT release.
“The public’s comments will assist the DOT in developing a project that will serve the needs of the traveling public and community. Public input is welcome and appreciated throughout the design process,” the DOT release said.
Questions and comments can be directed to DOT Project Manager Mike Rampetsreiter at Michael.rampetsreiter@dot.wi.gov, 608-246-7917, or mailed to the WisDOT Southwest Region, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.
