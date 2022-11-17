HGR Industrial Surplus set to open showroom in Watertown for individuals, businesses seeking used machineryHGR opens industrial surplus showroom
Watertown’s manufacturing hub will receive a boost when HGR Industrial Surplus opens Friday. HGR Industrial Supplies, 1141 S. 10th St., buys and sells used industrial surplus and equipment, including air handling equipment, robots, CNC machinery, maintenance, repair and operations hardware and machine tools.

 Ed Zagorski

HGR Industrial Supplies, 1141 S. 10th St., buys and sells used industrial surplus and equipment, including air handling equipment, robots, CNC machinery, maintenance, repair and operations hardware and machine tools, HGR marketing manager Lydia Sanderson said.

