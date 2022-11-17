HGR Industrial Surplus set to open showroom in Watertown for individuals, businesses seeking used machineryHGR opens industrial surplus showroom

Watertown’s manufacturing hub will receive a boost when HGR Industrial Surplus opens Friday. HGR Industrial Supplies, 1141 S. 10th St., buys and sells used industrial surplus and equipment, including air handling equipment, robots, CNC machinery, maintenance, repair and operations hardware and machine tools.
HGR Industrial Supplies, 1141 S. 10th St., buys and sells used industrial surplus and equipment, including air handling equipment, robots, CNC machinery, maintenance, repair and operations hardware and machine tools, HGR marketing manager Lydia Sanderson said.
The business will hold its grand opening sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sanderson said the business is joining the Watertown Chamber of Commerce, which will hold a ribbon cutting there at 10 a.m. Friday.
HGR is a 250,000-square-foot facility that includes a 200,000-square-foot showroom where individuals can walk around and browse.
“You don’t have to be from a large business to walk the showroom,” Sanderson said. “You can be a hobbyist or woodworker looking for equipment for your small business or workshop. It’s like being a kid in a candy store.”
She said HGR also has a 24/7 online marketplace at hgrinc.com with more than 20,000 items available for interested customers.
With additional locations in Birmingham, Alabama, Fort Worth, Texas and Euclid, Ohio, Sanderson HGR wanted to expand its footprint in the Midwest.
”HGR is growing quickly and our facilities are bursting at the seams with inventory. Instead of expanding our Euclid location, we wanted a facility closer to our customers in the North Midwest to help reduce shipping time and costs,” Sanderson said. “Our overarching vision at HGR is to continuously expand in North America and beyond, and we’re so excited that Watertown is now part of our story.”
Mark Quinsey, who’s the Watertown facility general manager, said HGR has seven employees in Watertown now, but the company is looking for additional forklift drivers and will eventually need secretarial and administrative staff in the future. The company is advertising positions with a starting wage of $17.50.
Quincey said the exterior of the HGR building is undergoing a facelift with new siding on the facility and resealing of its lots. Quinsey also said the company will have new concrete-poured driveways.
“The building is a big one to see mobilized again,” Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said. “We’ve been focused on this area of town and I’m excited to see this building get reused and welcome HGR to our community.”
