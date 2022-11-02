Heritage Homes in Watertown will be under new ownership, effective Dec. 1.
“The Lutheran Home Association has made the decision to sell Heritage Homes in order to stabilize its position in the healthcare market after a very challenging period, largely caused by the pandemic,” the Lutheran Home Association stated in a release.
“Choosing to sell the Christian community at Heritage Homes was a difficult decision for our leaders and board of directors,” said Interim Chief Executive Officer of The Lutheran Home Association Mark Hayes. “We are thankful for the team members who worked tirelessly for our residents and for our residents who called Heritage Homes ‘home’ throughout the last 20 plus years.”
During the transition period, TLHA will be working closely with the new ownership group, Spero Senior Ministries and the management company, Koru Health, to make the transition seamless for residents, staff and vendors.
The staff at Heritage Homes will remain employed and be able to maintain the relationships they have built with those in their care.
“Our concern for the health and wellbeing of our residents has always been number one,” said Laurie Rehm, interim administrator at Heritage Homes. “This is also the priority for the new owner and new management organization which is positive for everyone and will help the residents and staff transition easily.”
Heritage Homes will continue with the same name in the future.
