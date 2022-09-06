MILWAUKEE — Nominations of Wisconsin pre-kindergarten through 12 grade teachers and principals can now be submitted online at www.kohleducation.org for the 2023 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership Awards.

The deadline for submission is Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. Awards are $6,000, with an additional $6,000 grant going to the school of each selected teacher and principal. Established in 1990, the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation awards 100 fellowships and 16 leadership awards annually from among all applicants throughout the state.

