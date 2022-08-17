Bridge honors
Jerry Hepp, left, and Tom Godfroy were recognized at Riverfest in the annual bridge-naming ceremony in Watertown. Hepp earned this year's honors and Godfroy got belated recognition because his Riverfest ceremony was pre-empted by the pandemic in 2020.

Two Watertown men with a long list of service to the community were honored at Watertown Riverfest on Sunday.

The two men are Tom Godfroy and Jroyerry Hepp. Each will have the Main Street bridge in downtown Watertown named after them for a year, will have their names engraved on a permanent granite plaque at the entrance to the Rock River Walkway and will receive a personal plaque as a remembrance of this honor.

