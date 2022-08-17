Jerry Hepp, left, and Tom Godfroy were recognized at Riverfest in the annual bridge-naming ceremony in Watertown. Hepp earned this year's honors and Godfroy got belated recognition because his Riverfest ceremony was pre-empted by the pandemic in 2020.
Two Watertown men with a long list of service to the community were honored at Watertown Riverfest on Sunday.
The two men are Tom Godfroy and Jroyerry Hepp. Each will have the Main Street bridge in downtown Watertown named after them for a year, will have their names engraved on a permanent granite plaque at the entrance to the Rock River Walkway and will receive a personal plaque as a remembrance of this honor.
Godfroy was honored for the 2020 year when Riverfest was postponed due to the COVID pandemic and Hepp is being honored as the 2022 recipient.
Both men were honored for their extensive community service.
One person recommending Godfroy for the honor said, “Tom is a great asset to our community. He has a gift of music that he shares with so many people through the band called “The Variations.” He is willing to lend a hand where ever it is needed in the community and always puts the needs of others before his own. He is always staying behind the scene and never asking for any acknowledgement for anything he does.”
Those nominating Godfroy mentioned his work with the Watertown Moose Lodge, Watertown Police and Fire Commission, the city’s health board, Chicken’s Unlimited and as a founder of Windwood Country Club.
One nomination for Hepp stated “Jerry formed Jerry Hepp Excavating in 1980 and since that time it has expanded greatly and is now one of the largest excavating companies in the area.
“A Marine veteran, Jerry is a charter member of Bartelme-Schwefel Detachment No. 349, Marine Corps League, and was instrumental in the development of Marine Park, Veterans Memorial Park and most recently the Sharp Corner Park project.”
Other community activities which Hepp has been a part of include the Watertown Elks Lodge, Watertown Christmas Parade, Chicken’s Unlimited, Cancer Walk, Street Dances and many others.
Another nominator said, ”Jerry has done many great things for the community, but is a humble person. I can think of no one who is more deserving of this honor.”
The two men offered brief comments and thanked the committee for the honor.
The Bridge Naming honor started in 1982 as as part of River Days, the predecessor to Watertown Riverfest.
