Heninger
Buy Now

Tom Heninger directed the Watertown Municipal Band at Riverside Park in June.

 By Diane Graff

MADISON — Fond memories abounded Friday following the sudden death of former Watertown High School band leader Tom Heninger, who died in Madison Thursday morning after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike along John Nolen Drive.

The Madison Police Department reported that the driver of the vehicle that hit Heninger wasn’t injured in the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.

Load comments