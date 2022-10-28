MADISON — Fond memories abounded Friday following the sudden death of former Watertown High School band leader Tom Heninger, who died in Madison Thursday morning after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike along John Nolen Drive.
The Madison Police Department reported that the driver of the vehicle that hit Heninger wasn’t injured in the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.
The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. near the intersection of John Nolen and North Shore drives during the morning commute.
Heninger was on his way to volunteer at the state music convention when he was killed.
Heninger started his career in music education in Watertown in January of 1974 and concluded it in 2009 with retirement.
Retired Riverside Middle School Band Director Al Anderson recalled moving to Watertown in August of 1977 and pulling up to his new house and having Heninger and his wife help them unload their vehicle immediately.
"He was always so helpful and kind," Anderson said, noting that Heninger mentored thousands of students. "He was so thoughtful and attuned to the emotions of others. He was a soul brother."
Anderson and fellow Watertown Unified School District music colleague Ron LeRoy recalled teaching with Heninger. LeRoy's tenure lasted from 1968 until his retirement in 1998.
LeRoy recalled that he had been in the district for five or six years before Heninger arrived and the pair worked in the same office.
"We got close in school. He fit in well there," LeRoy said. "The whole staff hung together. We all got along so well and we were the best of buddies. Even after we retired we hung together. We've just been that way all these years."
LeRoy described Heninger as "flexible."
"He knew how to read people. He got good results and he discovered that you can push students hard, but they have to know that your best interests are in them. He was a good 'people' person. He was a wonderful person to work with," LeRoy said.
Anderson recalled road trips that he would take across the United States with Heninger.
"I was blessed to have him as a friend," Anderson said. "He taught his students a love of music and he showed that he cared about them as human beings."
