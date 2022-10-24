HELENVILLE — The 13th annual Helenville Christmas Parade, now in its 13th year, just keeps getting bigger and better, and will feature appearances and performances from Dodge County polka legend Don Peachey, as well as Elvis impersonator Tony Rocker and The Milwaukee Brewers Famous Racing Sausages.

Santa is also rumored to be making an appearance at the event, which comes to rural Jefferson County with the 2022 theme, “A Country Christmas.”

Load comments