Friends Josie Boche, 12, from left and Kendra Lauersdorf, 11, sat and watched the Christmas Parade of Lights Saturday in downtown Watertown. With temperatures dipping in the 30s, the two were sipping on hot chocolate during the parade.
HELENVILLE — The 13th annual Helenville Christmas Parade, now in its 13th year, just keeps getting bigger and better, and will feature appearances and performances from Dodge County polka legend Don Peachey, as well as Elvis impersonator Tony Rocker and The Milwaukee Brewers Famous Racing Sausages.
Santa is also rumored to be making an appearance at the event, which comes to rural Jefferson County with the 2022 theme, “A Country Christmas.”
The event is set for Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.
"This year’s parade promises, once again, to be a great event with many floats, music, animals and refreshments," said one of the parade's organizers, Vicki Milbrath.
The Helenville parade route starts on the corner of Depot Road and North Helenville Road and goes south to cross Highway 18 to South Helenville Road. The route continues on Gruennert Road and heads back to Highway 18, where it proceeds through the downtown and ends at St. Peter’s Lutheran School.
"A unique aspect of the Helenville Parade is the choreography of the crisscrossing of the floats in the center of downtown Helenville," Milbrath said. "Floats from the beginning of the parade, already coming through the downtown, meet the oncoming floats on North Helenville Road and crisscross with each other. It truly is an amazing sight to see and experience."
The Helenville Christmas parade began in 2010 as an idea among a few people to highlight the small town. It began by word-of-mouth and the first parade yielded 23 entries. Since then, the popularity of the parade has continued to grow.
Festive holiday banners hang throughout the town, a community Christmas tree stands on the corner in the downtown, and the committee continues to provide parade entertainment that appeals to all ages.
Entry forms have been mailed out to previous participants and additional entry forms are available at several Helenville businesses including, Wingin’ It, B’s Cheers N’ Beers and Ron’s Market. They can also be requested by visiting the Facebook page for the Helenville Christmas Parade.
This year’s parade sponsors include Helenville Mutual Insurance Company, Lemke DJ&R Manufacturing, Ron’s Market, Godfroy Heating and Cooling, Wingin’ It, Med Tek, Inc., and B’s Cheers N’ Beers. The parade is also funded by donations and fundraisers.
