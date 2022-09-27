Health officer honored for 20 years of city service

No matter if it was a tire fire, train derailment, citywide flooding or a pandemic, Carol Quest led Watertown residents through a litany of public health crises.
Quest was honored for her 20 years of service as the director and health officer of the Watertown Department of Health since 2002.
In a statement read Tuesday by Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland, Quest was called a shining example of what a dedicated and passionate city servant is.
“If you haven’t heard of Carol Quest before COVID-19,” McFarland said, “You haven’t been paying attention.
“Carol is a dedicated, caring leader for the health department and is simply invaluable,” McFarland said. “In her time with the health department, the department has sustained a Level II health department designation from the State of Wisconsin.
“She leads by example and keeps everyone striving to maintain high quality programs that improve the health and safety of our community,” McFarland said. “Carol has represented our city and our health department on various boards and committees both locally and statewide. She has been a board member on multiple boards, including the Dodge and Jefferson County Healthier Community Partnership, Watertown Regional Medical Center Board, Rock River Community Clinic Board, Greater Watertown Health Committee Foundation Board, Family Connections Board and Citywide Pet Taskforce.
“As part of the Rock River Community Clinic Board, she has been a part of organizing the Tour da Goose bike fundraiser since its inception in 2013. She is the previous co-president of the Wisconsin Association of Local Health Department Boards; and, at the state level, she has been a part of multiple state work groups, including the funding work group and the policy and advocacy committee.
“And that’s naming probably 1% of the boards and committees Carol’s has served on,” McFarland said during her recognition of Quest.
“Carol is a tireless advocate for public health,” McFarland said. “Always reminding us when we are knee deep in an issue where I can’t imagine health even plays a role that it indeed does. She reminds us of the importance of health equity, health in all things and, if that we invest just a little bit in each person, our community gets a little better.
“It’s difficult to sum up the last 20 years in a short amount of time, but I will say, ‘We are lucky to have her as our director and health officer and I’m so thankful for all of the time and energy and she puts into our community,” McFarland said.
And what did Quest say?
“I’m blessed,” she said. “I have a great team. It’s been an honor.”
