Health officer honored for 20 years of city service
Watertown Health Officer Carol Quest, left, stands with Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland, who honored the health official for her 20 years of service with the city.

No matter if it was a tire fire, train derailment, citywide flooding or a pandemic, Carol Quest led Watertown residents through a litany of public health crises.

Quest was honored for her 20 years of service as the director and health officer of the Watertown Department of Health since 2002.

