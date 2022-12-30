Whether it’s eating healthy or losing weight or even getting back to work, a handful of people had their resolutions readied for 2023.
While at a local grocery market Thursday morning, Don Graf, who underwent two hip replacement surgeries this summer, said he’s looking to get some normalcy back in his life rather than making trips to the doctor and physical therapy.
“I really want to be done with physical therapy, and get back to work,” said the over-the-road truck driver. “I meet with my doctor tomorrow (Friday) and I’m anxious to hear what he has to say, but it’s time to get back to it. I miss working.”
Karen Najera, who was also pushing her grocery cart to her car, said she wants to become more fit.
“I want to stay healthy and try to maintain a healthy outlook on life in general,” she said. “Keeping a good, positive attitude helps the body and the soul.”
Continuing and expanding her dog walking business will also help her meet her goal of becoming fit.
Erika Reynolds said she’s looking forward to losing weight in 2023.
“I need to eat healthier and get healthier,” she said. “The two go hand-in-and-hand.”
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said her resolution is to better control her schedule so she is rushing less.
“There is so much running,” she said. “Literally, I am running up and down the halls of city hall or running onto a sports field in the evening and I end nearly every day thinking, ‘I really need to control my schedule better,’ so that’s the plan for 2023.
“I have two active, athletic boys and so my husband and I try to expose them to everything activity wise they’re interested in trying, and that leads to chaotic schedules for us, like it does for so many parents,” McFarland added.
Gary Stueber, the local Bartelme-Schwefel Detachment commandant for the Marine Corps League, wants to be more conscious of long-term health concerns.
“I want to try and eat right, and encourage others to do the same,” he said.
Dodge County Highway Commissioner Brian Field said in his position he wants to develop long-term department goals, develop detailed reports for the highway committee and county board and seek new transportation funding sources and apply for all grant opportunities.
“I want to readopt healthy habits to preserve what I have left,” he said. “I am going to start riding my bicycle and hear the birds, smell the coffee and appreciate every day.”
Ron Krueger, the past commander of Watertown American Legion Post No. 189 and finance officer for the Watertown Veterans Council, said he usually no longer makes resolutions, but wants to continue to organize and conduct veteran ceremonies for Memorial Day and Veterans Day. He also wants to assist wherever he can for veteran well-being, especially where it concerns mental health for all veterans.
“I’ve had a rough year since my back surgery and want to work hard to regain my stamina and balance,” he said. “And, as always, I resolve not to fry bacon in the nude.”
Some Jefferson County residents do not believe in making new year’s resolutions, while others look to 2023 with considerable focus on accomplishments they want to make happen.
One of the professional goals of Rebecca Houseman LeMire, city manager of Fort Atkinson, is to help the city establish 24/7, full-time fire and EMS services through the city’s fire department.
LeMire intends to engage more with Gov. Tony Evers and state legislators through the League of Wisconsin Municipalities to fix a lack of revenue options to fund local government services. Current rates are too low, LeMire said.
Fort Atkinson leaders are also hopeful that the two new tax increment financing districts will encourage private investment in the city, including multi-family housing developments, LeMire said.
”We are looking forward to a bright 2023, full of new development and new opportunities to showcase Fort Atkinson’s exceptional quality of life,” she said.
The School District of Jefferson’s superintendent, Charles Urness, said his professional resolutions as superintendent center around safety, security and financial responsibility.
”In 2023, we resolve to complete the project design phases for all of our projects,” he said.
These phases include schematic design, design development, construction documents and construction contracting.
Urness said he also hopes for continued health and safety for his family and everyone in the School District of Jefferson.
”We wish everyone happiness, health, and strength in 2023,” he said.
Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce director Shauna Wessely, said her professional resolution for the chamber in 2023 is to see it continue to develop relationships with its members to “provide an inclusive, encouraging network” for local business owners.
”Personally, my goal is to train to earn my first degree Black Belt in taekwondo in June,” she said.
At Eagle Nutrition on East Racine Street in Jefferson Thursday, Mike and Wendy Walker of Farmington chatted with the business’ owner, Morgan Stendel, about how they all could improve their health in the coming year. The Walkers, however, are not big on making new year’s resolutions.
”It’s kinda crazy,” Mike Walker said. “Nobody keeps them anyway. Everybody makes them and nobody follows through. These gyms get months of commitments from people who start coming at the beginning of the year and then, no more.”
Wendy Walker said he felt about the same way as her husband.
”Who else wants to lose weight? We all would,” she said.
Stendel said she wants to get healthier, too.
Lena Kuehl of Jefferson took time out from sending packages at the Jefferson Post Office to talk finances.
”I want to budget and manage finances better,” the 23 year-old newlywed said. “So budgeting is one and I want us to get a house.”
At the Jefferson Public Library, librarian Leann Schwandt Lehner said she views the opportunity to make new year’s resolutions in a positive light.
”I don’t like the idea of giving things up,” she said. “It’s what I can add or change that I am interested in.”
Lehner said she wants to start writing again—a book.
Lehner and colleague, Angie Rosch, said they both want to read more in 2023.
”And I want to make an effort to travel more this coming year,” Rosch said.
She wants to further bond with her 11-year-old son on family trips to an ocean of their choice and perhaps to various spots in Tennessee.
”I want to go somewhere new,” she said. “I want to do a road trip.”
