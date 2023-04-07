ASHIPPUN — The smell of smoke and burning ash or boxelder and the sight of Roger Johnson and his friends and family members among the many maple trees on a 12-acre stand of woods near the outskirts of Ashippun mark the local start of syrup season.
Johnson and his crew of at least 15 people were busy collecting maple sap, stirring it in boiling pans and later filtering the finished product before it is bottled as “Saintly Syrup” and sold. The profits were bound for St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Rubicon or other causes such as — A Child’s Smile — which helps provide a Christmas for the children of local families in need.
“In a bad year, we are able to donate 50 gallons of syrup to the church,” Johnson said. “In a good year, we are able to donate 120 gallons. It’s all up to Mother Nature on how much sap we are able to get.”
It takes roughly 40 parts of maple sap to make one part of syrup, Johnson said.
“So if we’re able to collect 4,000 gallons of sap — at a 40 to 1 ratio — we’re able to make 100 gallons of syrup,” he said. “We need temperatures over 40 degrees to get a good drip of sap from the maple trees, which is about 3% sugar coming out of the tree. When it’s cooked, it will be about 67% sugar.”
On this particular Sunday in March, Johnson stared through a gray, smoky haze, watching the clear sap he had poured earlier into a metal pan transform to its sweet, caramel-colored end product.
“You see those bubbles forming on the surface?” Mike Kloth of Waukesha asked. “You like to see them covering the surface. That means the sap is cooking well and you’re going to have a good product.”
But that is determined by the boiling of the sap, he said.
The fire below the boiling sap needs to be “hot, hot and hot” because the sap is about 97% water so it has to be boiled down until most of the water has evaporated. That’s when it becomes syrup, Johnson said.
A good, rich maple syrup requires clean tools, pails and barrels in combination with good maple trees and good soil. While pouring sap through a cloth might be the popular conception of how to make a clean, grit-free syrup, Johnson and company use a filter press.
“That’s just slow and dangerous,” he said, of the cloth method. “Our way makes for a cleaner and tastier syrup. Somehow it all comes together for us.”
Boiling eliminates water, which decreases the volume of the sap in each pan. Volunteers are careful not to add additional sap too rapidly, which would stop the boiling process. The sap has to drip slowly from a valve above the pan.
“If you pour your sap in here you’re going to lose your boil,” Johnson said. “You want it to boil because the more it boils the more the sap foams up on the side of the pan and then caramelizes and becomes darker, which adds to the flavor of the syrup.”
Volunteers next remove foam from the pans to get rid of any impurities during cooking.
“You want a nice clean syrup without any grit in it,” he said.
Syrup color isn’t necessarily an indication of the final product’s quality, Johnson said.
“They think the lighter the syrup the better it is going to taste,” he said. “That’s not true. Try our dark, amber-colored syrup. You won’t be disappointed and we haven’t heard any complaints yet.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.