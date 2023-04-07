ASHIPPUN — The smell of smoke and burning ash or boxelder and the sight of Roger Johnson and his friends and family members among the many maple trees on a 12-acre stand of woods near the outskirts of Ashippun mark the local start of syrup season.

Johnson and his crew of at least 15 people were busy collecting maple sap, stirring it in boiling pans and later filtering the finished product before it is bottled as “Saintly Syrup” and sold. The profits were bound for St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Rubicon or other causes such as — A Child’s Smile — which helps provide a Christmas for the children of local families in need.

