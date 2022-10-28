On Sunday, Oct. 23, River Drive residents Pam and Gary Lohaus noticed a cat that seemed to be stuck in their next door neighbor's tree.
The Lohaus' daughter, Tara, knew exactly whom to contact.
Nichole Hoeft has been rescuing animals for over 20 years, and she fosters and volunteers at the Watertown Humane Society. When she got the call, she sprang into action.
It wasn't easy, and she needed help, but eventually, a group effort got the cat down. The cat is now in the hands of the Watertown Humane Society.
"Community effort is what saved that cat," Hoeft said.
At first, she tried to lure the cat down with tuna at the trunk of the tree, but he wasn't responsive.
She noticed the cat was becoming too weak and wasn't going to come down itself, so she reached out to the fire department. The fire department wasn't able to help, said Hoeft, since the cat wasn't stuck against anything.
Within 24 hours of being stuck, cats typically get dehydrated, Hoeft explained, adding that when it starts getting into the three day mark, it could be crucial. The cat starts to become too weak and can easily pass out, she said.
"The best and safe thing to do is to give them (cats) a couple of days and see if they will get out of the tree themselves," she said.
Since this cat clearly needed help, Hoeft kept at it.
While she was on the phone trying to get help, Sarah Parys was walking by with her dog and overheard Hoeft on the phone. As an animal lover, she took to social media, asking if anyone knew someone who could help.
A firefighter Facebook friend, Adam Yaresh, said he could help. He left Delafield, went home to pick up his truck with a bin in the back and drove to the location Thursday.
Less than five minutes after he arrived, the cat was down.
"I gave him elbow gloves that could help prevent biting, and he went up the tree so confidently," Hoeft said.
The healthy, but hungry, neutered male was then out of harms way.
Hoeft said she believes the cat has owners because a feral cat would have descended down that tree much earlier.
She named the cat topper, as in tree topper, because he was more than 50 feet up.
Hoeft is fostering three cats and has cats of her own and said she encourages the public to get involved if they see anything.
"If you see a cat, it's easy to think that they belong to someone but that's not always the case," she said.
She pointed to a Facebook page called "Lost and Found Pets in Watertown, WI."
"By using this page, we get so many animals back to their home," she said.
If you have information about the cat's owners, call the Watertown Humane Society at 920-261-1270 or visit whsadopt.org.
