Griffin Armament gets $650,000 TIF deal to expand Watertown facility
Brett Faltersack, who is a land surveyor with JSD Professional Services in Pewaukee, was in Watertown taking measurements for Griffin Armament’s addition on the city’s south central portion.

 Ed Zagorski

Watertown’s manufacturing hub received a boost with an agreement between the city and gun silencer manufacturer Griffin Armament to expand its operations at 801 S. 12th St.

The Common Council voted Tuesday to provide $650,000 in taxpayer funding to make the 39,606-square-foot addition to the building happen.

