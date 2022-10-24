Griffin Armament gets $650,000 TIF deal to expand Watertown facility

Watertown’s manufacturing hub received a boost with an agreement between the city and gun silencer manufacturer Griffin Armament to expand its operations at 801 S. 12th St.
The Common Council voted Tuesday to provide $650,000 in taxpayer funding to make the 39,606-square-foot addition to the building happen.
The addition will consist of a two-story office, manufacturing and shooting range on the property. The expansion is expected to improve floor space, office space and research and development capabilities. Company representatives indicated the project would come with additional jobs but declined to give the Daily Times specifics on how many or how much they would pay.
Work on the $5 million expansion is expected to start in the spring of 2023 with a tentative completion date by 2023’s end.
The project falls within Tax Incremental District No. 7, which was created in 2016, in the south-central portion of the city’s corporate limits. The district is home to Watertown’s older industrial facilities, and as of 2020, the district had increased in value by $3.1 million.
The funding is in the form of a pay-as-you-go tax-increment financing grant, which means the city will reimburse the company from property taxes paid. It’s a low-risk form of TIF, which is an economic development tool cities use for a variety of purposes, including addressing blighted areas, encouraging job growth or providing other public goods, such as underground parking.
“State law limits the tools that municipalities can use to incentivize, or in these market conditions, even make possible, quality economy supporting and job-producing developments,” Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland wrote in a release from the city. “TIDs are one of the only tools that we have, and I’m pleased that Griffin was able to be a development partner for the city.”
Municipalities that use TIF must limit funding to projects that would not otherwise happen or would not otherwise happen in a particular area, according to state law. This is often known as the “but for” test.
The TIF agreement requires the building to have an assessed value of at least $2.2 million to get the full reimbursement. Manufacturing facilities are often assessed far lower than their cost by the state as part of an effort to encourage manufacturers to locate here.
Founded in 2005, Griffin Armament is one of the oldest privately-held companies in the sound suppressor market of the shooting sports industry. It was founded by two brothers, Austin and Evan Green, who are combat veterans of Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to LinkedIn.
The 20,000-square-foot facility in Watertown, which was built in June of 2017, has fewer than 50 employees, Austin Green said Friday. He added that the company could hire more with the addition, but he didn’t give a number of employees and said the pay would be “competitive.” He said Griffin has excellent bonus programs and benefits and has improved the pay and benefits dramatically since its arrival in Watertown.
McFarland told the Daily Times the city has been in discussions with Griffin Armament for nearly a year.
Austin Green, who serves as the company’s owner, and his brother, Evan, who is the managing partner, said they were pleased with their move to Watertown in 2017. The two said their company has nearly tripled in size.
“Griffin has vertically integrated most of its manufacturing at the Watertown facility, and we are excited to improve the facility for growth into the future,” Austin Green said.
He said the expansion will help to improve the quality of work life for the employees who will have an attractive, quiet environment for lunch breaks, as well as an alternate open-air balcony for the same, and a fully supported gym with lockers and showers for health and wellness.
“We are also excited to have a place for the company pro shop, where we will exhibit some rare, historical firearms, and receive our customers who wish to visit the company,” Austin Green said. “We hope to bring some visitors to Watertown and hope to support future growth with the hire of qualified employees from the Watertown area.”
Bayland Buildings of Green Bay is the general contractor of this project.
