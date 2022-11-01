If people were not fired up from drinking their coffee, they were after hearing Tim Michels.
The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor made a stop Monday afternoon before 100 supporters at Watertown’s Literatus & Co., 401 E. Main St.
If people were not fired up from drinking their coffee, they were after hearing Tim Michels.
The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor made a stop Monday afternoon before 100 supporters at Watertown’s Literatus & Co., 401 E. Main St.
“The Democrats are demoralized,” he said. “They know they have a weak candidate. They know they’re on the wrong side of the issues—What is that? They know that inflation is up. They know that crime is up. They know that education test scores are down. They know that your 401Ks are down. Who would want four more years of that? No one does.”
He said it’s time for new leadership.
“We’re going to get an outsider in the governor’s mansion. A businessman. A proven conservative that can make executive decisions in the governor’s office and take Wisconsin to new heights,” Michels said to rousing applause and cheers.
He urged his supporters to continue to get the word out about him and the differences that separate him from his opponent, Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat who is seeking his second four-year term. The two will square off Nov. 8.
“Tell them we’re going to perform massive tax reform in Madison,” Michels said. “We’re going to put more money in people’s pockets. How are we going to do that? Because you’re all overtaxed.”
Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in a closely contested GOP primary hinged on former President Donald Trump’s support of Michels. Evers notched a shocking upset in 2018 when he ousted Republican Gov. Scott Walker—an early 2016 presidential favorite—from the Wisconsin gubernatorial mansion just three years after Walker bested a recall effort.
Michels told supporters Monday there is a $5.8 million surplus in Madison.
“Tony Evers thinks that’s a good thing,” Michels said. “I think as a fiscally conservative businessman that’s a bad thing. It’s your money. I want to put that money back in your pocket and you can spend it on what you want.”
Michels wants to reduce crime in the state, which he said is a byproduct of the “Defund the Police” movement.
“Less cops are better. Or cops are bad. What is going on?” Michels said. “How did we get this far? It’s bad leadership. I am going to stand with law enforcement and back the blue. And these catch-and-release district attorneys—I am going to fire them.”
He also touted a plan for education reform in Wisconsin, if elected.
“We’re going to empower parents and put them back in charge of their children’s education,” he said. “Right now, those tuition dollars are attached to a building. They’re attached to an administration. We’re going to let those tuition dollars go with the sons and daughters of parents to the school of their choice. That will bring competition into the education marketplace.”
He said that will make those in Madison think about who their customers are.
“They need to know they have two sets of customers: parents and families and taxpayers,” Michels said.
Michels also addressed his company’s culture, which has come under attack for harassment allegations. He co-owns the state’s largest construction company, Brownsville-based Michels Corporation.
“There have been five allegations over the 62 year history of the company, and none of them have been proven true,” he said. “To slander a great Wisconsin company for political gain tells us where and how desperate the left is.”
Before Michels left Watertown, he told the Daily Times people should do their research and get out and vote for the many school operating referendums on the Nov. 8 ballot. This year, the state has a record number of them.
“As a governor, I think we should use the system that’s been in place since 1848,” he said. “Ideally, the people elect their representatives to the state Senate and the Assembly. If it passes both of them, then the governor can sign the bill. That’s our representative democracy working as the Wisconsin Constitution intended it to work. Leave it for the people to decide.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.