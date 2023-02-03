Gov. Evers appoints Waukesha County assistant district attorney to fill remainder of Klomberg’s term
Andrea Will

MADISON, Wis. — Andrea Will will serve as Dodge County district attorney. She will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January of 2025.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Will’s appointment Thursday. Will is scheduled to begin her new duties Feb. 20.

