Gov. Evers appoints Waukesha County assistant district attorney to fill remainder of Klomberg’s term

MADISON, Wis. — Andrea Will will serve as Dodge County district attorney. She will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January of 2025.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Will’s appointment Thursday. Will is scheduled to begin her new duties Feb. 20.
The appointment fills a vacancy created by former Dodge County District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg who resigned Jan. 13. He currently works as an assistant district attorney in Green Lake County.
As of mid-January, there were no full-time prosecutors remaining in Dodge County’s district attorney’s office. The lone remaining prosecutor was a county-funded managing attorney, but he retired Feb. 1.
Dodge County lost four of its usual five prosecutors to retirement. Another is on family medical leave and Klomberg resigned, blaming low pay for the dire level of staffing, which caused him to step away from the position he’s held for 12 years.
Evers praised Will in a press release announcing the decision.
“Andrea Will is a well-respected attorney, and her experiences, along with her dedication, leadership, and organizational skills, will make her an excellent district attorney for the people of Dodge County,” the release quotes Evers as saying.
Will has been an assistant district attorney in the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office since 2008 and will relocate to Dodge County to serve in this role. As a Waukesha County assistant district attorney, Will has prosecuted a wide variety of cases, ranging from traffic violations to misdemeanors to violent felonies. She has been the lead attorney on more than 25 jury trials, including complex homicide, attempted homicide, arson, domestic violence, and white-collar crime cases. Before working in the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office, Will spent one year as a criminal defense attorney at Kim and LaVoy, SC., according to the release.
“Andrea Will is an excellent choice to take over the leadership of the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office,” said Waukesha County District Attorney Susan L. Opper. “She has dedicated her entire legal career to public safety and seeking justice for crime victims. She has the judgment, dedication, and experience needed and I have every confidence she will serve the people of Dodge County well.”
Will is a graduate of Wake Forest University and Marquette University Law School.
She was also part of the committee that established the Waukesha County Drug Treatment Court, which began in 2012. She was an active team member on the drug treatment court from its founding through 2019, serving as the prosecution representative.
“I am honored that I have been chosen to be the next district attorney of Dodge County,” said Will. “Based on my experience and legal expertise, I believe that I will lead with the confidence and integrity necessary to build strong working relationships with law enforcement and keep the community safe. The pursuit of justice and victims’ rights have been my priority for 15 years in the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office, and that commitment will continue in my role as district attorney of Dodge County.”
