If you have not already met him, let’s introduce the subject of this week’s 10 Questions profile.
Glenn A Mathews is the regional campus operations manager for Madison College at the Watertown Campus.
In addition, he teaches several leadership courses at Concordia University of Wisconsin. A strong advocate of developing students and staff, he involves his students in a variety of community service, problem solving and technology-infused activities that provide them with opportunities to use their leadership and management skills to help others. His professional interests focus on communicative approaches to teaching, planning and cooperative learning.
He has been working/teaching in higher education for the past 20 years for three college/universities. Previously he served as the director of academic affairs for nine years for the University of Phoenix for the state of Wisconsin.
Recently he served as a consultant, where he had to assess several sites for efficiency opportunities and to coach new club managers as they transition into their position with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee.
Mathews received a bachelor of arts from the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater, a master degree in business administration from Cardinal Stritch University, and Ph.D from the University of Phoenix.
His extra time is spent working with community organizations and mentoring youth. He has a passion for dedicating time to coaching/counseling young males into become men.
Mathews has been coaching youth baseball for over 20 years. His sports resume includes coaching at the college level as coordinators for both offense and defense for the Marquette University Club Football.
He serves as an officer for the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge Free & Accepted Masons of Wisconsin, past international board member for the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., chairman of the board of trustees for Jerimiah Missionary Baptist Church in Milwaukee, and new president of the Watertown Rotary Club.
1. Who is the most famous person you’ve ever met and how memorable was that meeting?
“I have had the opportunity to meet several famous individuals, however, the most memorable one will have to be Don King. His story was unique to match his personality. His knowledge of how business works was a great piece of advice he provided.”
2. If your friends from high school could see you now, what (other than your age, obviously) would surprise them the most about how much you changed?
“They would be surprised that I ended up in higher education and a teacher. Most thought I would end up in politics or in sports.”
3. When you were young, did you always know you would end up as school administrator, or did you have another career path in mind?
“My career goal coming out of high school and into my first few years of college was to be an astronaut and/or working with NASA. I had no intention of working as a school administrator or even teaching in a college/university setting.”
4. Is there a surprising fact about you that you would like to share?
“I enjoy riding my motorcycle and listening to Fleetwood Mac and Prince.”
5. Name three people in history that you would have most liked to meet (and why)?
“King Solomon – for his wisdom and to just hear thoughts on why he view things the way he does. John Adams – knowing what his actual thoughts were with his debates with Thomas Jefferson. Muhammad Ali – just would like to spend time listening to his philosophy on life.”
6. If you had to choose one food (or meal) to eat, what would it be, and what would the one food be that you would never want to eat again?
“Pizza: sausage and pepperoni is what I love. Not a fan of Chinese food.”
7. What part of your job is the most misunderstood by others?
“The fact that the building is open year round. We do not actually close for the summer.”
8. The single coolest thing that has ever happened to you is______?
“Seeing the birth of my first child/son – Xavier.”
9. What is the one skill you wish you had?
“I wish I had the skill to weld. I really want to improve on my welding skills.”
10. So if you were stranded on a desert island, what is the one thing you could not do without?
“My favorite handgun — Smith and Wesson 9mm Shield.”
