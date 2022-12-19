Watertown Fire Department members teamed up with Lincoln Stem Elementary School students Friday to make the holiday season a little brighter for the needy.
The students and their families at Lincoln STEM collected food items from Nov. 28 to Dec. 15. The donations were picked up by Watertown Fire Department members, who will deliver the goods to the Watertown Food Pantry. “The student leadership team worked hard to plan and organize this community service project,” said Lincoln STEM Elementary School teacher Miranda Weinheimer.
“They got the students and staff excited to give back to the community. The student leadership team took pride in the work they did and the impact they helped make for families in need this holiday season.”
Lincoln student Sophie Christian said the food drive was a big success.
“We hope that next year we can make it even bigger,” she said.
Fellow student Joey Wellmann agreed.
“Next year, the students at Lincoln STEM will double it (the amount of food we collect),” he said.
Although he is in his first year with the city, Watertown Fire Chief Travis Teesch said department members always look forward to partnering with the students at Lincoln STEM on this event.
“The students really enjoy loading up the fire trucks with the donations they have collected and the firefighters are able to make strong connections within the community they protect and serve,” Teesch said. “We are proud to support these students and their efforts that directly impact the Watertown area.”
Watertown Fire Lt. Layne Fohr said he enjoyed being able to help the students and the community by transporting the donations they collected to the food pantry.
“This is a good activity the students are doing for the city,” he said.
