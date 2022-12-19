Watertown Fire Department members teamed up with Lincoln Stem Elementary School students Friday to make the holiday season a little brighter for the needy.

The students and their families at Lincoln STEM collected food items from Nov. 28 to Dec. 15. The donations were picked up by Watertown Fire Department members, who will deliver the goods to the Watertown Food Pantry. “The student leadership team worked hard to plan and organize this community service project,” said Lincoln STEM Elementary School teacher Miranda Weinheimer.

