JEFFERSON — Gemuetlichkeit Days returns to Jefferson this weekend and its organizers are looking forward to another successful event in an increasingly “post-COVID” world.
The German heritage festival begins Friday at 5 p.m. with its “Kick Off” event, Mike Schneider’s band, in the Black Forest Garten at the Jefferson County Fair Park.
At 6 p.m. there is the ceremonial program in the Black Forest Garten, during which there will be an official welcome given by Judy Wollin, president of Gemuetlichkeit Days. Her address will be followed by an introduction of the king and queen for this year, Corby and Bethany Stallman. After this there will be a proclamation by Sen. Steve Nass. The ceremonial tapping of the first keg will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Black Forest Garten.
Wollin said she is again excited to be leading and promoting the festival following some years hampered by the pandemic.
Wollin discussed her dedication to Gemuetlichkeit Days this week as she invited one and all to attend events this weekend at the Jefferson County Fair Park — as well as at other sites in Jefferson, including the parade downtown on Sunday.
“I became involved with Gemuetlichkeit in 2005, when my cousin and her husband, JoAnn and Brad Meinel, were royalty,” Wollin said. “I was doing the parades and joined the souvenir committee. I served as president in 2011 through 2012, then 2015 through 2018 — and I am the current president.”
She said one of her favorite things about Gemuetlichkeit Days is the camaraderie of everyone involved. This camaraderie, she said, exists among the group’s members, vendors, entertainers Gemuetlichkeit sponsors and others.
This year’s festival theme is “Polka Band Bash.” To back up the theme, Wollin said, Gemuetlichkeit Days has much musical entertainment.
“New bands are Mollie B, Copper Box, Val Sigal and Peggy & Hansi Mueller,” she said. “Music begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Plus we have done some rearranging. Our card tournaments will be held in the Linden Garten. The children’s ethnic costume contest and the Polka Boosters giving dance lessons will be in the Black Forest Garten.”
She said due to a staffing shortage, Bon Ton Bakery will not be at the festival, but will still be providing German desserts.
“Hi-Way Harry’s won’t be there, but they are providing Sauerbraten, schnitzel, German potato salad and potato pancakes,” Wollin said. “We will also have two food trucks outside — Crawfish Junction selling pretzels and a German menu and V&M Concessions selling brats, hamburgers, hot dogs, french fries and slushies.”
Wollin said she is looking forward to the musical entertainment.
“I have heard the bands that will be at Gemuetlichkeit Days at different venues and they are wonderful. I’m so glad they are coming to Jefferson,” Wollin said. “If anyone needs further information, please check our website at gdays.org or email us at gdays.board@gmail.com.”
The remainder of the schedule is, of course, a busy one and includes, on Friday from 6:30 to 10 p.m., Mollie B in the Black Forest Garten, with an introduction by Mayor Dale Oppermann; a 7 p.m. flag-raising ceremony outside, just east of the Activity Center; from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Mike Schneider in the Linden Bier Garten.
On Saturday, the bands, games, contests and fun continue, with free admission from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The parade is Sunday in downtown Jefferson and admission to the festival at the fair park is free at the fair park at 2:30 p.m. The final Ein Prosit is at 6:30 p.m.
Admission to Gemuetlichkeit Days is $10 in advance or at the gate. A $10 button purchase admits the buyer to the entire weekend’s festivities. Ages 16 and under are free.
