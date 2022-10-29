A garage fire Friday afternoon did an estimated $180,000 to a home on Lauren Lane.
There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians reported in the blaze, which is still being investigated, according to a release from Watertown Fire Department.
Marc Shaner of 300 Lauren Lane said he just the met the individual, who lived in the townhouse that caught fire Friday.
"When we were introducing ourselves to one another I could see he had a BMW motorcycle in his garage, and I told him I own a motorcycle, too. I said to him, 'Hey! Nice bike. I own a Harley.'"
Shaner said the man had just recently purchased the BMW motorcycle.
Shaner said later Friday he heard someone pounding on his door.
"I opened the door and there he was asking if I could call 911 because his garage was on fire and his phone was inside the garage," Shaner said. "He told me he was trying to start his motorcycle and the bike caught fire."
The fire drew a response from eight area fire departments, according to the release. Watertown police, two area emergency medical services and WE Energies also assisted with containing the fire.
The Red Cross is assisting the residents affected by the fire, the release stated.
All occupants of the townhouse were outside when Watertown Fire arrived shortly before 4 p.m. to find a heavy fire and dark smoke coming from the building's eaves. Prior to arrival, crews could see heavy smoke in the sky and requested mutual aid at the Working Still level, the release said.
Firefighters used two attack hose lines to both extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to the adjacent townhomes, the release said. Crews then went interior and extinguished any fire inside the structure. There were working smoke detectors within the units.
For information, contact Deputy Fire Chief Anthony Rauterberg at 920-261-3610 or arauterberg@cityofwatertown.org.
