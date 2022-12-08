Family and friends have organized a fundraiser to help the family of a Waterloo man who died Monday after a car he was working under fell on him.
Jerad Lutz, identified by Facebook posts from family members, died Dec. 5, two days after the accident. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s confirmed they assisted in blocking off roads for an emergency medical flight landing on the evening of the accident.
Lutz leaves behind a wife and eight children, and donations are being collected to assist the family as the holiday season approaches.
“Jerad’s family needs support more than ever. He left behind children who are going to first have a Christmas and then a life without him,” reads an online fundraiser.
Lutz’s organs are being donated, according to the charity description.
The online page reports $4,725 raised so far out of a $50,000 goal. The fundraiser also asks Christmas gifts for Lutz’s children be delivered to Waterloo Blooms at 119 N. Monroe St. or The Bridge Nutrition at 134 E. Madison St. The children are between 1 and 18 years old.
Cash donations boxes are also available at Monroe Street Pizza, Hartwigs and Paradiddles, according to the post.
Facebook posts poured in throughout the week in support of Lutz’s family, who shared the news of his passing.
“Saturday evening Jerad was working on a car, unsure exactly what happened but the jack gave out and the car fell on top of him,” according to a post from a cousin.
Lutz’s mother posted a photograph of her and her son together with the caption, “I love you, my sweet baby boy.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.