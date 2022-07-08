Stressing the importance of offering nutritious meals to children during the summer months, the Watertown Unified School District has announced its sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program.
The Summer Food Service Program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, provides meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable. Free meals will be made available to children 18 years of age and under. Persons over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well.
Watertown High School will be serving free breakfast from 7:15 to 8:05 a.m. and free lunch from 10:45 a.m. to noon.
Free breakfast will be served at Riverside Middle School from 7:55 to 8:10 a.m. and free lunch from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m.
At the elementary schools, free breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 am. at Lincoln Elementary School and free lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Schurz Elementary School. Meals are provided to eligible children regardless of race, color, national origin, age, gender or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.
“This program fills a void created when school lunches are not available,” said Sheila Price, nutrition services supervisor with the Watertown Unified School District. “Helping parents meet the nutritional needs of their children is the strength of this program.”
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.
Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (such as Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), can contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at 202-720-2600 or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.