MADISON – A rural Fox Lake man has been granted a new trial on a drunken-driving conviction because a judge allowed jurors to learn of the man’s prior hit-and-run conviction.
The District IV Court of Appeals concluded that admitting evidence of Marty S. Madeiros’ hit and run was prohibited under the state’s “Other Acts” statute and warranted a new trial. He had already served a three-year prison sentence for his fifth operating while intoxicated conviction.
Madeiros, 53, had been convicted after he was found by Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies walking at 2 a.m. Dec. 30, 2017, on the Wild Goose Trail with the temperature minus-7 degrees, according to the appeals court documentation.
He was about three miles from a vehicle he abandoned on SH 60 and was intoxicated but told the deputy he was walking to get help and hadn’t consumed any alcohol until after he left his vehicle around 8 p.m.
Madeiros was questioned at a Dodge County police garage and a blood sample taken at 3:37 a.m. indicated he had a .164 blood-alcohol concentration, according to court records.
He was charged with his fifth OWI and obstructing an officer.
Before trial, the state agreed that it couldn’t tell jurors about Madeiros’ four other OWI convictions, court records stated. However, it wanted his June 2017 hit-and-run conviction admitted, including that he was on probation, his license was revoked and he was prohibited from consuming alcohol. The probation conditions, the state contended, showed Madeiros’ intent to mislead and obstruct the officer.
The officer also had investigated Madeiros’ hit-and-run arrest and claimed that Madeiros had similarly walked away from his car after hitting a parked car six months earlier.
Over the defense’s objection, Dodge County Circuit Judge Martin De Vries ruled that the conviction was relevant evidence “because basically it’s part of the whole context of what Mr. Madeiros is talking about here. And it relates to his intent to lie to police,” according to the court record.
Jurors convicted Madeiros of OWI but acquitted him on the obstruction charge.
In her opinion, District IV Judge Rachel Graham wrote that it was improper for De Vries to allow the hit and run information because it was highly prejudicial. She wrote that jurors may convict a defendant believing that once convicted, the person may have a propensity to commit more crimes.
Prior convictions may be admitted if offered to prove motive, opportunity or intent. The judge also must find that the information’s usefulness in proving an offense outweighs the prejudicial impact it would have on the defendant.
A technical mistake allowed jurors to hear a recording of the deputies discuss Madeiros’ prior OWI convictions, but the appeals court didn’t overturn the conviction on that basis, according to the court record.
Instead, it found that, “(T) circuit court did not appear to consider the obvious risk that the jury would convict Madeiros based on a propensity inference,” Graham wrote in a 29-page opinion.
The state’s case against Madeiros was strong but circumstantial, Graham wrote. There were empty bottles found in his car and footprints in the snow indicating a drunken person had staggered away from the vehicle, and Madeiros was still very intoxicated hours after he was apprehended.
“If we were reviewing the sufficiency of the admissible evidence to support a conviction, we would not hesitate to affirm,” Graham wrote.
However, since the state had no direct proof to refute Madeiros claim that he didn’t drink until after he left his car, his credibility had to be attacked, which the state did through the erroneously admitted evidence of the June 2017 hit and run case, Graham wrote.
De Vries’ error wasn’t harmless, Graham wrote, because without that evidence the appeals court didn’t have confidence that the jury would have discredited Madeiros’ testimony and convicted him.
Madeiros’ attorney, Philip Brehm, of Janesville, said the appeal could have been sped up by perhaps a year
“I filed a post-conviction motion right away, which was denied without a hearing,” he said. “The appeals court remanded the case back (to De Vries) to hold a hearing, and we were finally able to appeal that.”
Although Madeiros has served his now vacated sentence, an acquittal at a new trial could reduce the five years’ probation he has been serving.
“Any time you get a new trial, it’s a win,” Brehm said.
