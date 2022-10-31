01STOCK_GAVEL_2

MADISON – A rural Fox Lake man has been granted a new trial on a drunken-driving conviction because a judge allowed jurors to learn of the man’s prior hit-and-run conviction.

The District IV Court of Appeals concluded that admitting evidence of Marty S. Madeiros’ hit and run was prohibited under the state’s “Other Acts” statute and warranted a new trial. He had already served a three-year prison sentence for his fifth operating while intoxicated conviction.

