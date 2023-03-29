The first of a three-phase road construction project began earlier this week. The project area includes North Fourth Street between Jones Street north to the Rock River.
Watertown Public Works Director and City Engineer Jaynellen Holloway said the North Fourth Street portion was last reconstructed in 1980.
Phase I work consists of removing and replacing just under one-half mile of water main and any public lead or substandard service laterals located within the project limits, Holloway said. Construction began at the project’s north end, near the North Fourth Street bridge and will progress south.
The cost of the first phase is $853,260, she said.
The contractor will accommodate parochial school traffic during drop off and pickup times, Holloway said. Phase I work will most likely disturb the northbound — east side — lane of traffic. The pavement area will also be replaced with concrete. Parking will be removed on the east side of the road for about a week once the concrete is placed.
Phase I is scheduled for completion around late June, Holloway said.
The second and third phases will include milling three inches of existing pavement from curb to curb, installing a geotextile, or permeable fabric, interlayer and placing three inches of hot mix asphalt. Phase II is scheduled to begin after July 4.
The mill and overlay costs $468,356.16 with 80% paid for by the state and 20% by the city of Watertown, Holloway said.
The city is working to stay in “sync” with the contractor so Watertown’s Fourth of July Parade can continue uninterrupted, she added.
“It will be a nice road when it’s completed,” Holloway said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.