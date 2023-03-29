There are four people running for three seats on the Watertown School Board.
The candidates include incumbents Michael Higgins and Diana Johnson. The others are Fred Jandt and write-in candidate Dan Voeltner.
Current school board member Doug Will filed his non-candidacy paperwork.
The Daily Times sent out questionnaires to each of the candidates.
Johnson did not return her questionnaire in time for publication.
Michael Higgins
Higgins, of N7012 Switzke Road, Watertown, has lived in the city for 48 years. He is married to Nicole Higgins.
He also holds some college credits. He is employed at North Central Regional Council of Carpenters.
What special qualities do you bring to the Watertown School Board?“A willingness to listen and learn.”
What issues concern you most?“I think we need to definitely focus on the wellbeing of the students, so challenges such as bullying or mental health need to be addressed and our current board has definitely been looking at these issues. I also feel we need to be fiscally responsible and watch spending, and once again I think the current board has been doing a great job with this.”
Why should residents vote for you?“I truly appreciated all the support I received when I was elected to this position last year and I have learned a lot. I continue to hold to some core beliefs such as making sure our teachers have a great environment to teach in and students having a great environment to learn in. Also as previously stated we need to maintain our fiscal responsibilities for our community.”
What distinguishes you from your opponent/s?I believe everyone running is doing so with the best of intentions. I also believe that my experience in my current role as a school board member, and my work experience as a business representative definitely help bring a unique perspective to this board.
Fred Jandt
Jandt, of 869 Briar Court, Watertown, has 20 years in the city. He is married to Jessica.
He holds a master’s degree and was a previous Watertown School Board member. Jandt is employed at American Family Insurance as a privacy program manager. He is also a member of Watertown Family Connections as a treasurer.
What special qualities do you bring to the Watertown School Board?“I have an acute interest in details that often allows me to see underlying connections others might normally miss, such as cost reductions that may be gained from seemingly unrelated issues.”
What issues concern you most?“The continued decline in student populace must be researched and approached as something not for the district to correct on its own, but as one part of the larger Watertown community. Only by working together with our elected officials, community and business leaders, and citizens can we halt this decline.”
What would you like to see Watertown School Board members focus on?“I believe we need to address the issue of literacy, not an unknown quantity for the board or the district, however, there is a concerning decline in literacy scores as grade levels increase that needs to be an issue of focus rather than taking on the much larger task of raising literacy scores unilaterally across all grade levels.”
Why should residents vote for you?“When I prepared this I thought about Watertown, the school district, and what we offer, and more than anything I kept coming back to opportunity. I believe that every student has the potential to achieve great things, and it is our responsibility as a school board to provide them with the tools and opportunities to do so. I believe that is a goal that we can all get behind.”
What distinguishes you from your opponent/s?“When it comes to matters that mean the most to our families I speak plainly and have little time for political double talk.”
Dan Voeltner
Voeltner, of W2381 Gopher Hill Road, Watertown, has lived in the city for 44 years. He is married to Kathy for 43 years.
He earned his bachelor’s of science degree in English, history and broad field social studies from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in Wisconsin. He also earned his master’s studies degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in Whitewater. He is owner and operator of Voeltner Painting for 40 years. He has served on the parks and recreation committee. He is also a volunteer at Geno’s Food Pantry and Bread and Roses.
What special qualities do you bring to the Watertown School Board?“Having taught and coached in the district for 30 years, followed by years of experience substitute teaching I know the district well. Having run a successful painting business for over forty years allowed me to see the other side of economic swings and how small business is affected. The relationships I developed with each of those entities will allow me direct communication with those people involved in all board decisions.”
What issues concern you most?“I’m concerned about the quickly changing landscape in our schools that’s causing parents to choose alternative learning choices to Watertown Unified School District for their children. I want WUSD to be a destination school for students. I would also like to expand opportunities for students who are interested in careers in the trades. Oconomowoc, Hartford, and even Wauwatosa schools are building houses. A blue collar town like ours should also. We have contractors poised and motivated to come alongside our district to accomplish this. I have many contacts in the trades that I have fully vetted and trust. We wouldn’t have to hire new teachers. In fact, they would be trained by masters in their fields. And it would reduce class sizes for college bound students.”
What would you like to see Watertown School Board members focus on?“After having conversations with taxpayers while going door-to-door about their concerns, the board’s immediate focus needs to be on returning our schools to a learning triangle made up of students, parents and teachers. There needs to be mutual respect and responsibility from all three for education to work. We need to add two Rs to the three we already have. Respect and responsibility.”
Why should residents vote for you?“On a Christian worldview decisions based on fear always fail. Administration and teachers need to know the board has their ‘backs.’ Since we are the ones they can vote in or vote out, it is also holding them accountable for the safety and efficacy of their schools.”
What distinguishes you from your opponent/s?“I don’t know much about my opponents, but I’m very impressed with Diana Johnson, an incumbent. I voted for her. But I feel that I have a strong network of advisers that span education and business with more than 20 school board members from other districts, two members of the state assembly and the supervisor of judges in the statehouse, bus drivers, substitute teachers and school lunch workers. Let’s make this a better system for our kids.”
