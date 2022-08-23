Grunewalds over four generations
Buy Now

Four generations of Grunewalds are shows above in front of their new facility, the former Hales Corner on East Main Street in Watertown. They are, from left, Dayton Grunewald, 18; Eric Grunewald, 37; Scott Grunewald, 60 and Al Grunewald, 86.

 Steve Sharp

The Grunewald family of Watertown is making a move to the former Hale’s Corner auto service station at 820 E. Main St. with plans to open a key business starting Sept. 1.

There, the historic structure is being brought back to its original filling station appearance, as the family offers automotive key and remote sales, as well as cutting and programming of all types of keys.

Load comments