Four generations of Grunewalds are shows above in front of their new facility, the former Hales Corner on East Main Street in Watertown. They are, from left, Dayton Grunewald, 18; Eric Grunewald, 37; Scott Grunewald, 60 and Al Grunewald, 86.
The Grunewald family of Watertown is making a move to the former Hale’s Corner auto service station at 820 E. Main St. with plans to open a key business starting Sept. 1.
There, the historic structure is being brought back to its original filling station appearance, as the family offers automotive key and remote sales, as well as cutting and programming of all types of keys.
“With all of the latest electronics and security in modern vehicles, the cost of replacement keys and remotes has become outrageous and is only being offered by dealerships,” Eric Grunewald said. “We are able to save the community money and the frustration of not being able to find a replacement key or remote for their vehicles. We will also offer lockout services if people accidentally lock their keys in their vehicle or house.”
Grunewald has an extensive inventory of keys and remotes in stock for all makes and models.
“We also offer aftermarket remote and key options if someone wants a ‘cooler,’ more modern key/remote,” he said. “Another service we offer is CCTV sales and installation. We’ve been doing primarily commercial surveillance installations for businesses located in Watertown, Oconomowoc and Lake Mills. We will be opening for business at 820 E. Main St. officially on Sept. 1 as Elite Auto & Key.”
The business’ hours will be Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“We will be bringing the exterior of the building back to the original, ‘filling station’ look that it was as a Mobil station,” Grunewald said.
Grunewald’s grandfather, Al Grunewald, who was born and raised in Watertown, purchased his first business in 1975 when he acquired the majority of shares in the David Golper Company. Al and his wife Darlene “Dolly” Grunewald became the majority owners.
Over time, Grunewald said, the David Golper Company branched off into three different divisions — Sunrise Agri-Services, Sunrise Farms and Sunrise Pools & Spas. All three were owned and operated by Al and Dolly Grunewald, along with their son, Scott, who was there since the first day in 1975.
According to Grunewald, Scott Grunewald primarily operated Sunrise Pools & Spas in the City of Watertown for approximately 18 years, while Al, Dolly and family operated A&D Inventory Liquidators in Watertown up until both were later consolidated into A&D Discount Auto Mart which operated at the same location up until about 2008.
Scott’s son, Eric, who also worked at Sunrise Pools & Spas throughout high school, has spent the last 15 years working as an automotive mechanic. He has since developed an interest in keys and remotes as the need became greater.
“It was an easy transition,” Grunewald said, “as locks and keys have always been a hobby of mine since childhood.”
Eric will be primarily running Elite Auto & Key with the help of his father Scott and the guidance and assistance from Al.
Al, Scott, Eric and his two sons, Dayton and Tyson make up four generations of the same family being born and raised in the same community and growing up to own and operate businesses here.
