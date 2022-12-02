A Fort Atkinson woman who killed her 72-year-old grandmother and set fire to the house containing her body received a life sentence Thursday, according to court documents.
Elizabeth Durkee, 37, will be eligible for extended supervision after an initial confinement of 22 years, minus the 537 days she has already spent in custody.
Durkee taped her grandmother's mouth and nose closed with floral print duct tape in 2021 after discussions involving end of life, according to criminal complaints filed at the time. Durkee stayed in the room while her grandmother suffocated, then spent at least two days in the house with the decaying corpse, according to court documents filed at the time.
On the morning of June 11, 2021, Durkee set a fire she originally intended to take her life and the life of her 2-year-old daughter. Officials briefly issued an amber alert after Durkee left with the daughter, but revoked it hours later when Durkee was arrested and her daughter was handed over to family members.
Christina Durkee was the listed property owner where the fire took place. Christina Durkee is identified as the victim the time by the HOPE Domestic Violence Homicide Help website.
Elizabeth Durkee originally faced charges of first-degree intentional homicide, strangulation, arson and mutilation of a corpse. She initially pleaded not guilty to the charges on Sept. 21, 2021. On Jan. 6, she amended her plea to both "not guilty" and "not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect." A court-ordered examination in April resulted in a withdrawal of the mental disease plea.
On Thursday, Elizabeth Durkee changed her plea to guilty, and the Jefferson County District Attorney's office dropped the mutilation and strangulation charges, but had them read into the record.
Judge Robert Dehring also sentenced Elizabeth Durkee to 35 years for the arson plea.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.