Heart of the City invites individuals to participate in “No Mow May” where doing less leads to doing more.
The purpose of the No Mow May program is to increase the populations of a variety of pollinators and to build healthier lawns and soil in an effort to help mitigate the damages from climate change.
Historically, many people have been taught that May is the season to clean up our backyards, get rid of leaf and lawn litter, till the soil and cut our grass short and rake/haul it away. People are now learning how destructive that is to the pollinators that give us the flowers and vegetables that individuals all love and admire later in the growing season.
Through No Mow May, the city of Fort Atkinson hopes to demonstrate and teach people that rethinking that process results in better health outcomes not only for our lawns, but also for the earth as a whole and for the human population.
It’s okay to participate in No Mow May incrementally. If individuals still feel compelled to mow, mow the grass so that it grows a little longer and mow less frequently. Maybe even leave some little areas of lawns that are less noticeable just the way they are and use the time to do something different. There are beneficial insects in those patches of unkempt lawn that pollinate certain flowers and other plants that in turn feed the soil.
Pollinators can also help attract birds and other wildlife that are beautiful and fun to watch. There are lots of little little gifts and surprises in lawns.
If individuals are buying new plants, please try to plant some native plants. Heart of the City will have some native plugs (seedlings) and seed packets at our No Mow May sign-up booth at the Fort Farmers’ Market from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. There is no charge, but donations are welcome.
