Former Watertown Mayor John David was honored in recent days for his work to see that the Bentzin Family Town Square has become a reality. From left are Nate Salas, chairman of the Watertown Redevelopment Authority; Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland; former mayor David and his wife, Nora David.
Former Watertown Mayor John David was honored in recent days for his work to see that the Bentzin Family Town Square has become a reality. From left are Nate Salas, chairman of the Watertown Redevelopment Authority; Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland; former mayor David and his wife, Nora David.
Former Watertown Mayor John David was recognized recently for his dedication to the city and seeing that the Bentzin Family Town Square was realized.
David, who is in ill health, was honored at the square, itself.
“John loves Watertown and the people in this community. I know he cares about them and we care for him and his family,” said Nate Salas, Watertown Redevelopment Authority chairman.
“This square has been a decade plus in the making,” said Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland. “Before it was a public project in 2014, it was a vision of Mayor David’s and now it is just one component of his legacy of service, of giving more than you take and of sacrificing for the greater good.”
McFarland recalled being on the Watertown City Council when David introduced the plan.
“Instantly, I was in favor of it, but knew we had a long, long road to get here,” she said.
Although he left office in 2019, David’s work never stopped, McFarland said.
“You could see him at the election poll, or at a restaurant having lunch with me — being my sounding board as I attempted to finish what he started,” she said.
The Bentzin Family Town Square will officially open May 23.
“And this is because of Mayor John David’s leadership, his vision and his commitment,” McFarland said. “We hope that what you did to create this town square inspires the next generation of dreamers and reminds all of us who walked this path with you what is possible.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.