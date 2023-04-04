Former Watertown Mayor John David died on Saturday at the age of 75.
David was mayor of the City of Watertown from 2001 to 2007 and 2013 to 2019.
"A Watertown native, former Mayor David attended St. Henry’s Catholic Grade School and graduated from Watertown High School in 1966," a release from David's family and the city read. "Upon graduation, he received a football scholarship at Indiana University and was a member of the only Rose Bowl Team from Indiana University. After graduation, he returned to Watertown to teach, coach football and track and eventually join his brother and father in their family paint, sign and framing business, Charles David’s Sons, Inc."
David’s legacy is marked by a lifetime of service to the community including seven years as an alderperson.
"Mayor David initiated the downtown revitalization plan and recently was honored for his vision and fortitude in bringing the plan to life," the release read. "In addition to the Bentzin Family Town Square, Mayor David played a key role in development in the city. He provided leadership through difficult times such as 9/11, the tire fire, chemical spill, and train derailment. He is responsible for strategically planning for the city’s future through building projects, such as the 2003 City Hall expansion and renovation. This work was important to him, and so were the residents of this community. David took pride in his open-door policy and enjoyed meeting with community members."
David served on the Wisconsin Department of Employee Trust Fund Board, Wisconsin Retirement board, Educational Foundation of Watertown board, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation Board, and Rotary, where he led the work to maintain the structures on Rotary Island. He also supported Gosling athletics, Riverfest, the 4th of July parade committee, the Watertown Food Pantry, Jig Jog, Run Turkey Run, the Tour Da Goose and events for St. Henry Church and school. Mayor David was the recipient of the Watertown High School Distinguished Alumni Award.
“Mayor David’s impact was so vast and positively impacted so many, and I know that that impact doesn’t come without incredible sacrifice and support from his family,” Mayor Emily McFarland said. “I am grateful to Mayor David’s wife, Nora, and his family for giving of their time with their husband, father, and grandfather, to support the greater good.”
Watertown Public Library Director Peg Checkai had fond memories of David and his support of the library.
"When John spoke about the library, he would sometimes share that during a trip to the library in high school, the librarian, Betty Faber, confiscated his school books. During that time, school books were not allowed in the library," Checkai said. "John facilitated many conversations and partnerships that benefited the success of the library project. He provided practical, honest and thoughtful conversations throughout the early planning stages and ahead of the referendum. He assisted us with securing funding to repair and rebuild the front steps of the Carnegie Library, he provided partnership opportunities to help purchase the properties needed for the expansion, and he was integral to the funding process needed for the library renovation, both professionally and personally."
"Mayor David was a public servant through and through. He dedicated his life, whether it was in a classroom, as a business owner, or in city hall, to serving this community,” McFarland said. “People like him, with a heart for service, they don’t come around every day. We were fortunate to have him here, serving our community. Our community has lost a tremendous man, and the David family has lost an incredible husband, father, and grandfather, and I pray they are surrounded with love and peace in these coming days.”
McFarland issued a Mayoral Proclamation for the lowering of flags at all municipal-owned buildings, grounds, or parks within the City of Watertown on Tuesday, the day of David's Mass of Christian Burial. The community is encouraged to honor David through the lowering of their flags on Tuesday.
