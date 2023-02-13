Officials honored Jeff Allen with the 2022 Alfred and Helen Krahn Citizenship Award at Tuesday’s Watertown Common Council meeting.
The award comes with a certificate and $1,000 check from the Watertown Area Community Foundation.
Allen is a former principal of St. Bernard’s Catholic School of Watertown, a position he held for more than 30 years.
“In that time, he had a positive influence on hundreds of elementary school-aged children,” Allen’s nomination letter stated. “His positive influence was not only in academic matters, but also in the instillation of positive lifelong values including what it means to be a good citizen.”
Allen also made sure students dealing with challenging situations at home or school had a safe place to share their feelings.
“He would meet with these students in a small group setting called ‘Rainbows’ where all feelings could be discussed,” the nomination letter stated.
Allen also co-authored books aimed at helping young children and teens manage stress and anxiety so they could achieve greater learning success.
While at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Allen founded Watertown’s Annual Jig Jog, a run-walk event in March each year.
Hundreds of people participate in the event with its proceeds donated to the Education Foundation of Watertown, which awards both private and public teachers in Watertown with grants. Each teacher can use the grant proceeds to help improve the educational opportunities of the students in their classrooms. In the past several years, the event has raised more than $10,000.
Allen is also a Watertown Historical Society board member. He helped establish the Music at the Museum series, now in its third year.
The award is named after Alfred and Helen Krahn. Alfred Krahn was a 27-year veteran of the Watertown Police Department who retired in 1970 at the rank of inspector.
Watertown Assistant Police Chief Ben Olsen presented Allen with the award Tuesday.
The Krahns were very active in the community and the annual award of $1,000 was created to honor their memory in the community they loved, Olsen said.
